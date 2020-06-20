MW Closing Time Alarm
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 26 February 2024
The Martinware™ Closing Time Alarm indicator serves to warn traders that the current period (bar, candle) is about to end.
Input parameters:
Time offset: with how many seconds before the ending of the current period the alarm must trigger
Alert with sound: informs if the alert should include playing a sound
Sound selection: a list of sounds available
Custom sound: name of the custom sound file to be used in case "custom sound" was selected. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree.
Alert with push notifications: informs if the alert should include push notifications
Alert with Alert message: informs if the alert should include showing an Alert message
Alert with background color change: informs if the alert should include temporarily changing the chart's background-color
Alert color: the color to be used
Alert is temporary: if the background color change should last for around 1 second or until the chart is clicked
Alert is dominant: if the background color should overwrite a previously made change to the background color by another indicator
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