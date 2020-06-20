MW Closing Time Alarm

The Martinware™ Closing Time Alarm indicator serves to warn traders that the current period (bar, candle) is about to end.

Input parameters:

Time offset: with how many seconds before the ending of the current period the alarm must trigger
Alert with sound: informs if the alert should include playing a sound
Sound selection: a list of sounds available
Custom sound: name of the custom sound file to be used in case "custom sound" was selected. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree.
Alert with push notifications: informs if the alert should include push notifications
Alert with Alert message: informs if the alert should include showing an Alert message
Alert with background color change: informs if the alert should include temporarily changing the chart's background-color
Alert color: the color to be used
Alert is temporary: if the background color change should last for around 1 second or until the chart is clicked
Alert is dominant: if the background color should overwrite a previously made change to the background color by another indicator


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The Martinware Manual Trading Helper indicator is aimed at helping people start their lives in manual trading. It can be used to display both some generic images at the right side of the graph, where custom operational remarks may be displayed or just a blank rectangle hiding the chart while backtesting. Moreover, it can periodically play a list of sounds. To show a blank rectangle, let the first image name input field empty and select the desired color. To show one or more custom images inste
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The Martinware Eye Rest Reminder serves to periodically remind traders to rest their eyes without the need for a tool outside MT5. Input parameters: Periodicity: play the alert every n minutes Alert with sound: define if the alert should include playing a sound Custom sound file: name of the custom sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree. Alert with Alert message: informs
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Aleksandr Tamonin
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Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 13:37 
 

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