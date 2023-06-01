MW Market Sides Strength

The Martinware™ Market Sides' Strength indicator shows the candlestick chart in a different manner allowing for a clearer view of which side, bullish or bearish is dominating the asset in the current period. As a bonus, it can also show an internal area that can be used to visualize two levels of Fibonacci retracements inside the bars.

The default configuration shows the MSS bars with 4 main colors, two representing the bullish force, and two representing the bearish one. The primary colors are shown depending on the position of the closing price relative to the previous bar's close. So, if the current close is higher then the previous close, the primary bullish color is shown alongside the secondary bearish color and vice-versa.

A secondary (and more recommended) way of using the indicator is by setting only one main color for each market force. In this way, the closing price's position becomes irrelevant and the MSS bars show the strength of each market side in a clearer way.

The indicator also allows filtering wich bars to show depending on the side's strength. For that, it divides each MSS bar into 5 areas using Fibonacci numbers representing strong bullish, defined bullish, undefined, defined bearish, and strong bearish bars. This way, the trader may easier focus on only the moments that matters to his trading strategy. Filtered bars are painted using the third color (white by default).

Input parameters:
Show strong bars: makes visible the bars with strong force
Show defined bars: makes visible the weaker bars
Show balanced bars: makes visible the balanced bars
Show internal area: enables the drawing of the internal area
Top value: the top value of the internal area
Bottom value: the bottom value of the internal area
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4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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MW Manual Trading Helper
Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Manual Trading Helper indicator is aimed at helping people start their lives in manual trading. It can be used to display both some generic images at the right side of the graph, where custom operational remarks may be displayed or just a blank rectangle hiding the chart while backtesting. Moreover, it can periodically play a list of sounds. To show a blank rectangle, let the first image name input field empty and select the desired color. To show one or more custom images inste
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MW Volume
Martin Bittencourt
3.8 (5)
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The Martinware Volume indicator plots a colored moving average over volume bars. The coloring uses three colors and can be done in different ways choosable by the user and is applied both to the average as to the volume bars. Three types of coloring are possible: None: no coloring is done Increasing or decreasing: changes the color depending on the current value being bigger or lesser than the previous one Volume relative to average: colors vary if the current volume is bigger or lesser then
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MW Closing Time Alarm
Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Closing Time Alarm indicator serves to warn traders that the current period (bar, candle) is about to end. Input parameters: Time offset: with how many seconds before the ending of the current period the alarm must trigger Alert with sound: informs if the alert should include playing a sound Sound selection: a list of sounds available Custom sound: name of the custom sound file to be used in case "custom sound" was selected. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one i
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MW Direction by Candle Body Analysis
Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Direction by Candle Body Analysis indicator is a direction indicator that shows the current asset direction, up or down, by checking if previous candle bodies' bases were respected or broken. It works similarly to a moving average, but it's more objective due to its lesser amount of configuration parameters. The algorithm assumes the theory that although the highs and lows of candles have their value, it is the body that shows the conclusive market sentiment over that asset in
MW Eye Rest Reminder
Martin Bittencourt
Utilities
The Martinware Eye Rest Reminder serves to periodically remind traders to rest their eyes without the need for a tool outside MT5. Input parameters: Periodicity: play the alert every n minutes Alert with sound: define if the alert should include playing a sound Custom sound file: name of the custom sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree. Alert with Alert message: informs
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