Delta Channel
- Indicators
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Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Delta Channel is a trend indicator by which you can set take profit for buy and sell separately by adjusting the line for each of them. Entering the market by the EURUSD symbol must be done when the price deviates from the corresponding line by 30 points on the H1 timeframe, while the take profit should be set at the level indicated by the indicator (line level), at the same time we set a stop loss in points and an arbitrary trailing -stop pull it up.