One of a kind Ea with the true power of passive income!!







Propfirm ready! Single entry trades with small stoploss, no risk of blowing accounts or challenges!

Propfirm setfile will be sent after purchase to those who want, this setfile risk 0.2% per trade.







LIVE STREAMING AVAILABLE!!!

The live streaming is offline during the weekends. To check out our other videos visit out YouTube channel " AdeptFlowTrading " or simply check the video here on mql5.







Elevate Your Trading with Adeptflow Trader Gold EA



Key Features:

Market Analysis Mastery : Adeptflow uses advanced analysis to identify market patterns with high accuracy, based on thorough research.

Advanced Algorithmic Core : With its cutting-edge algorithm, Adeptflow adapts to market changes, supporting strategic decisions with its data processing capabilities.

Spread Sensitivity : Optimizes performance by using brokers with low spreads, selecting reliable ones to improve trading results.

User-Friendly Interface : Suitable for both experts and beginners, offering an easy-to-use platform with access to sophisticated strategies.

Customization and Flexibility : Allows traders to tailor their strategy, accommodating different risk levels and trading objectives.

Risk Management Excellence : Focuses on effective risk management, balancing profit opportunities with risk control for sustainable trading.

Adaptive Evolution : Continuously updates strategies to match market trends, ensuring steady performance.

Strategy Purity : Commits to sustainable trading by avoiding grid and martingale strategies, instead applying pure strategies.

Trade Control: Provides adjustable fixed stop loss for each trade, ensuring control over trading risks.





Join the Adeptflow Community: Step into smart trading and join a community focused on trading excellence and innovation. Get the latest settings and trading ideas by joining our exclusive group.

Optimization and Compatibility:

Gold Trading on M30 : Ideal for gold trading on the M30 chart, Adeptflow works across various time frames and instruments.

Accessibility : Designed for accounts of any size and sensitive to spreads, recommending a max spread of around 7.

Technical Recommendations: For best results, use a fast VPS and backtest with 99.9% tick data, avoiding over-optimization for MT4.





Recommended Brokers: Icmarkets or any other low spread broker.

Performance Transparency: Track our live signal performance on Myfxbook and check our YouTube channel for a 24/5 livestream. Contact me for links or simply search on youtube





Settings parameters explained :



Lookback Period: Historical data analysis range.

Historical data analysis range. Bars Wait After Trade: Pause before next trade.

Pause before next trade. Minimum Bars Distance: Space between trades.

Space between trades. Take Profit: Profit goal.

Profit goal. Initial Stop Loss: Loss limit.

Loss limit. Use Trailing Stop: Enables profit lock.

Enables profit lock. Trailing Stop: Profit lock trigger.

Profit lock trigger. Trailing Step: Profit lock movement.

Profit lock movement. Lots Per 1000: Balance-based lot size.

Balance-based lot size. Fixed Lot Size: Constant trade size.

Constant trade size. Use Fixed Lot: Chooses constant size.

Chooses constant size. Max Spread: Spread limit.

Spread limit. Magic Number: Trade identifier.

Trade identifier. Display Chart Info: Shows trade info.

Shows trade info. Trade Placement Offset: Entry adjustment.

Entry adjustment. Use Time Filter: Restricts trading time.

Restricts trading time. Start/End Hour Mon-Thu: Weekday trading hours.

Weekday trading hours. Start/End Hour Fri: Friday trading hours.





Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Adeptflow team is not liable for any trading losses. Use at your own risk. Elevate your trading journey with Adeptflow Trader Gold EA – where technology meets strategy in the quest for market excellence.































































































































































































































































