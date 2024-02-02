Adeptflow Trader


One of a kind Ea with the true power of passive income!!


Propfirm ready! Single entry trades with small stoploss, no risk of blowing accounts or challenges!

Propfirm setfile will be sent after purchase to those who want, this setfile risk 0.2% per trade.


Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211138?source=Site+Signals+My


LIVE STREAMING AVAILABLE!!!

The live streaming is offline during the weekends. To check out our other videos visit out YouTube channel " AdeptFlowTrading " or simply check the video here on mql5.


Elevate Your Trading with Adeptflow Trader Gold EA

Key Features:

  • Market Analysis Mastery: Adeptflow uses advanced analysis to identify market patterns with high accuracy, based on thorough research.

  • Advanced Algorithmic Core: With its cutting-edge algorithm, Adeptflow adapts to market changes, supporting strategic decisions with its data processing capabilities.

  • Spread Sensitivity: Optimizes performance by using brokers with low spreads, selecting reliable ones to improve trading results.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Suitable for both experts and beginners, offering an easy-to-use platform with access to sophisticated strategies.

  • Customization and Flexibility: Allows traders to tailor their strategy, accommodating different risk levels and trading objectives.

  • Risk Management Excellence: Focuses on effective risk management, balancing profit opportunities with risk control for sustainable trading.

  • Adaptive Evolution: Continuously updates strategies to match market trends, ensuring steady performance.

  • Strategy Purity: Commits to sustainable trading by avoiding grid and martingale strategies, instead applying pure strategies.

  • Trade Control: Provides adjustable fixed stop loss for each trade, ensuring control over trading risks.


Join the Adeptflow Community: Step into smart trading and join a community focused on trading excellence and innovation. Get the latest settings and trading ideas by joining our exclusive group.

Optimization and Compatibility:

  • Gold Trading on M30: Ideal for gold trading on the M30 chart, Adeptflow works across various time frames and instruments.

  • Accessibility: Designed for accounts of any size and sensitive to spreads, recommending a max spread of around 7.

  • Technical Recommendations: For best results, use a fast VPS and backtest with 99.9% tick data, avoiding over-optimization for MT4.


Recommended Brokers: Icmarkets or any other low spread broker.

Performance Transparency: Track our live signal performance on Myfxbook and check our YouTube channel for a 24/5 livestream. Contact me for links or simply search on youtube


Settings parameters explained:

  • Lookback Period: Historical data analysis range.
  • Bars Wait After Trade: Pause before next trade.
  • Minimum Bars Distance: Space between trades.
  • Take Profit: Profit goal.
  • Initial Stop Loss: Loss limit.
  • Use Trailing Stop: Enables profit lock.
  • Trailing Stop: Profit lock trigger.
  • Trailing Step: Profit lock movement.
  • Lots Per 1000: Balance-based lot size.
  • Fixed Lot Size: Constant trade size.
  • Use Fixed Lot: Chooses constant size.
  • Max Spread: Spread limit.
  • Magic Number: Trade identifier.
  • Display Chart Info: Shows trade info.
  • Trade Placement Offset: Entry adjustment.
  • Use Time Filter: Restricts trading time.
  • Start/End Hour Mon-Thu: Weekday trading hours.
  • Start/End Hour Fri: Friday trading hours.


Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Adeptflow team is not liable for any trading losses. Use at your own risk.

Elevate your trading journey with Adeptflow Trader Gold EA – where technology meets strategy in the quest for market excellence.

































































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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Goldbuyer
Linus Erik Anemyr
Experts
The "Goldbuyer" Expert Advisor (EA) is a straightforward yet effective tool tailored for trading in the Forex market, with a specific emphasis on gold trading, though it is versatile enough to work with any symbol. Originally developed as a rebate EA, its primary goal is to facilitate traders in earning rebates alongside their trades. "Goldbuyer" incorporates basic trading strategies, making it accessible and easy to use, even for those new to trading. A key feature of this EA is its drawdown m
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Dylan Riddell
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Dylan Riddell 2024.04.26 09:37 
 

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Ekilainen
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Ekilainen 2024.02.16 10:10 
 

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Edvinas Jakas
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Edvinas Jakas 2024.02.12 15:28 
 

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Linus Erik Anemyr
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Reply from developer Linus Erik Anemyr 2024.02.12 15:30
Thanks. Im really happy you are pleased with my product :)
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