GridArchitect

Graphing calculator for quick calculation of order grids or averaging strategies. This is an improved English version of the "Grid calculator" program, which shows order volumes by level (lot), martingale ratio (MG), grid step (step), drawdown of each order and the entire grid, breakeven level (Line Breakeven). For the program to perform calculations, it is enough to pull the grid onto the chart by dragging the initial (Level 1) or control (Control line) levels with the mouse.

The default parameters can be changed through the preferences window. It appears when you first load "GridArchitect" or when you select a program in the "List of Indicators" window. Here you can set:

  • the number of grid levels (i.e. the number of orders + Control line). At the control level, the order is not taken into account, but calculations are performed relative to this level. For example, if you set 7 levels, the calculator will calculate what will be the drawdown of orders from 1 to 6 when the price reaches level 7 (Control line);
  • the basic step with which the grid is loaded onto the chart; 
  • entry-level price (Level 1). If the price is not specified, then by default the Level 1 line is drawn at the Ask price;
  • martingale coefficient; 
  • starting lot size; 
  • line parameters; 
  • font size and distance between labels and lines. This is useful if the grid spacing is small.

Information is displayed:

  • above the "Control line" - martingale coefficient, grid step, type of grid orders and their total drawdown;
  • above the lines Level 1, 2, etc. - the volumes of the corresponding orders;
  • in Print - the characteristics of the order of each level and the drawdown from it.

You can delete an indicator through the List of Indicators window (instantly) or by deleting the Level 1 line or the "Control line" line (the program will be unloaded when the next tick arrives).

Important! Graphing calculator is your automatic assistant. However, it does not exclude the risks of market trading. The correctness of its settings and the final decisions about entering / exiting the market must be made by the user himself.


Video GridArchitect
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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