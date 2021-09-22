Acacia Market

Acacia_Market trades on the EURUSD pair. The direction of trade is determined by the MACD divergence, as well as the type of cut on a larger timeframe with the "WINDOW" period. Decision on entry / cancellation - CCI and MACD readings of a smaller (working) timeframe with a "window" period. By default, the optimal settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit and indicators are set, which have shown themselves well over the past few years of trading on the EURUSD pair.

The information in the setting panel is in English and Russian. Here you can set special operating modes:

  • enable or disable automatic trading;
  • trade only in one direction - BUY or SELL. In this case, opposite signals are ignored by the EA;
  • clear the chart from all objects and constructions.

In addition, for quick manual placement of orders with specified Stop Loss and Take Profit, the EA displays the corresponding buttons on the chart. In the settings, you can change the color of the information line, buttons, as well as their anchor angles. The information line shows: the name of the advisor, Magic, operation mode, order volume. At the request of the user, I can add any market information to the code for free, for example, spread, time, etc.

The minimum trading deposit is $ 100, on which I recommend orders with a volume of 0.1 lot - for brokers with 10,000 units of the base currency, and with a volume of 0.01 lot - for brokers with 100,000 units of the base currency. With an increase in the deposit, you can proportionally increase the volume of the order. Leverage 1:500.

The graph shows the Expert Advisor's performance from the beginning of 2019 to the present day. Periods of small and large flats, steep movements and reversals have been successfully passed.


Important! Acacia_Market is an assistant vending machine. However, it does not exclude the risks of market trading. The correctness of its settings and the final decisions about entering / exiting the market must be made by the user himself.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Shows the total profit / loss of the level in the deposit currency. The indicator is convenient for quickly checking the strength of an account with a large number of locked or grid orders. "Calculation ProfitLoss" immediately after loading draws a horizontal line at the current Ask price. If you move the line with the mouse, then at the new level the indicator will calculate: the amount of profit / loss of all orders opened in the instrument window. A positive / negative value is displayed on t
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Графический калькулятор для быстрого расчёта сеток ордеров или стратегий усреднения. Показывает объёмы ордеров по уровням, коэффициент мартингейла, шаг сетки, просадку каждого ордера и всей сетки,  уровень безубытка ( Loss = 0) . Чтобы программа выполнила расчёты достаточно натянуть сетку на график, перетащив мышкой начальный  ( Level 1) или контрольный  (Level control) уровни.  Параметры по умолчанию можно изменить  через окно настроек. Оно появляется при первой загрузке  Grid calculator либо п
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Graphing calculator for quick calculation of order grids or averaging strategies. This is an improved English version of the "Grid calculator" program, which shows order volumes by level (lot), martingale ratio (MG), grid step (step), drawdown of each order and the entire grid,  breakeven level (Line Breakeven). For the program to perform calculations, it is enough to pull the grid onto the chart by dragging the initial (Level 1) or control (Control line) levels with the mouse. The default param
GridOpposit
Oleksandr Nozemtsev
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2 in 1. Is this the answer to the question, what is GridOpposit? The EA likes trends, so it's trending – this is the TIME. But, like any bot, GridOpposit can make mistakes and then it becomes grid or averaging – these are TWO. The main thing is to act without fuss, according to a competent trading algorithm. GridOpposit also knows how to do this, using not a static, but a flexible, dynamic order step that corresponds to the market situation. After all, it is on static grids that most averaging p
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