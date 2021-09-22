Acacia_Market trades on the EURUSD pair. The direction of trade is determined by the MACD divergence, as well as the type of cut on a larger timeframe with the "WINDOW" period. Decision on entry / cancellation - CCI and MACD readings of a smaller (working) timeframe with a "window" period. By default, the optimal settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit and indicators are set, which have shown themselves well over the past few years of trading on the EURUSD pair.

The information in the setting panel is in English and Russian. Here you can set special operating modes:

enable or disable automatic trading;

trade only in one direction - BUY or SELL. In this case, opposite signals are ignored by the EA;

clear the chart from all objects and constructions.

In addition, for quick manual placement of orders with specified Stop Loss and Take Profit, the EA displays the corresponding buttons on the chart. In the settings, you can change the color of the information line, buttons, as well as their anchor angles. The information line shows: the name of the advisor, Magic, operation mode, order volume. At the request of the user, I can add any market information to the code for free, for example, spread, time, etc.

The minimum trading deposit is $ 100, on which I recommend orders with a volume of 0.1 lot - for brokers with 10,000 units of the base currency, and with a volume of 0.01 lot - for brokers with 100,000 units of the base currency. With an increase in the deposit, you can proportionally increase the volume of the order. Leverage 1:500.

The graph shows the Expert Advisor's performance from the beginning of 2019 to the present day. Periods of small and large flats, steep movements and reversals have been successfully passed.





Important! Acacia_Market is an assistant vending machine. However, it does not exclude the risks of market trading. The correctness of its settings and the final decisions about entering / exiting the market must be made by the user himself.



