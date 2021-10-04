Shows the total profit / loss of the level in the deposit currency. The indicator is convenient for quickly checking the strength of an account with a large number of locked or grid orders.

"Calculation ProfitLoss" immediately after loading draws a horizontal line at the current Ask price. If you move the line with the mouse, then at the new level the indicator will calculate:

the amount of profit / loss of all orders opened in the instrument window. A positive / negative value is displayed on the graph above the control line;

profit / loss value for each order opened in the instrument window. The information is displayed in Print.

You can delete the "Calculation ProfitLoss" simply by deleting the control line of the indicator on the chart (unloading will take place at the next tick), or standardly through the "List of Indicators" window (unloading instantly).





Important

!

Calculation

ProfitLoss

is

your

automatic

assistant

.

However

,

it

does

not

exclude

the

risks

of

market

trading

.

The

correctness

of

its

settings

and

the

final

decisions

about

entering

/

exiting

the

market

must

be

made

by the

user

himself

.