Calculation ProfitLoss

Shows the total profit / loss of the level in the deposit currency. The indicator is convenient for quickly checking the strength of an account with a large number of locked or grid orders.

"Calculation ProfitLoss" immediately after loading draws a horizontal line at the current Ask price. If you move the line with the mouse, then at the new level the indicator will calculate:

  • the amount of profit / loss of all orders opened in the instrument window. A positive / negative value is displayed on the graph above the control line;
  • profit / loss value for each order opened in the instrument window. The information is displayed in Print.

You can delete the "Calculation ProfitLoss" simply by deleting the control line of the indicator on the chart (unloading will take place at the next tick), or standardly through the "List of Indicators" window (unloading instantly).


Important! Calculation ProfitLoss is your automatic assistant. However, it does not exclude the risks of market trading. The correctness of its settings and the final decisions about entering / exiting the market must be made by the user himself.

Video Calculation ProfitLoss
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Grid calculator
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Графический калькулятор для быстрого расчёта сеток ордеров или стратегий усреднения. Показывает объёмы ордеров по уровням, коэффициент мартингейла, шаг сетки, просадку каждого ордера и всей сетки,  уровень безубытка ( Loss = 0) . Чтобы программа выполнила расчёты достаточно натянуть сетку на график, перетащив мышкой начальный  ( Level 1) или контрольный  (Level control) уровни.  Параметры по умолчанию можно изменить  через окно настроек. Оно появляется при первой загрузке  Grid calculator либо п
GridArchitect
Oleksandr Nozemtsev
Indicators
Graphing calculator for quick calculation of order grids or averaging strategies. This is an improved English version of the "Grid calculator" program, which shows order volumes by level (lot), martingale ratio (MG), grid step (step), drawdown of each order and the entire grid,  breakeven level (Line Breakeven). For the program to perform calculations, it is enough to pull the grid onto the chart by dragging the initial (Level 1) or control (Control line) levels with the mouse. The default param
Acacia Market
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Acacia_Market trades on the EURUSD pair. The direction of trade is determined by the MACD divergence, as well as the type of cut on a larger timeframe with the "WINDOW" period. Decision on entry / cancellation - CCI and MACD readings of a smaller (working) timeframe with a "window" period. By default, the optimal settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit and indicators are set, which have shown themselves well over the past few years of trading on the EURUSD pair. The information in the setting panel
GridOpposit
Oleksandr Nozemtsev
Experts
2 in 1. Is this the answer to the question, what is GridOpposit? The EA likes trends, so it's trending – this is the TIME. But, like any bot, GridOpposit can make mistakes and then it becomes grid or averaging – these are TWO. The main thing is to act without fuss, according to a competent trading algorithm. GridOpposit also knows how to do this, using not a static, but a flexible, dynamic order step that corresponds to the market situation. After all, it is on static grids that most averaging p
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