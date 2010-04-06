Trader Code EA infinity profit MT5

Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the    EURUSDm currency with TF = M1 pair.

Every orders are covered by     StopLoss and    TakeProfit.

This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm.

This EA is can start with small balance (  more then 45 usd).

This EA should be set  lots 0.01 per 45 usd balance 

This EA can set lot multipy step 1.0-2.5 (Defult is 1.0)

This EA can set limit of lots between 1-infinity

This EA can be set   leverage is 1:200.

Result form backtest with 100% history quality: This EA can take margin level is 439.2% 

Recommended Broker:  https://one.exness.link/a/w7tjdewpmw



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Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the   EURUSDm  currency with TF = M1 pair. Every orders are covered by      StopLoss  and     TakeProfit . This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm. This EA is can start with small balance ( more then 45 usd ). This EA should be set lots 0.02-0.09 per 45 usd balance   This EA can be set  leverage is 1:200. Result form backtest with 100% history quality: This EA can take margin level is 439.2% 
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
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