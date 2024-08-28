Trix EA MT5

TRIX EA - MT5

The Expert Advisor was created using the TRIX Indicator. It opens trades by levels and continues to open multiple positions until profit is achieved. 

The recommended starting balance is $500 if you choose to trade with 2 to 4  symbols or $1,000 if you choose to trade with 5 to 8 Symbols.

Here are the BEST currency pairs with the highest profit and lowest drawdown:

Use the H1 Timeframe on any of these symbols.

EURUSD AUDUSD AUDNZD EURCAD USDCHF CADJPY USDCAD

CADCHF EURJPY AUDCAD EURCHF CHFJPY NZDCHF AUDCHF

Recommended products
Remote Copier
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
EA REMOTE COPIER Copy Your Trades Across Different VPS — Fast, Secure & Reliable EA Remote Copier is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automatically copy trading activity between different VPS, trading accounts, and locations through the Internet . It is suitable for traders, money managers, signal providers, and anyone who needs to synchronize trades across multiple accounts efficiently. Please download master EA here =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/190758 User Manual :  
EEVCC Night Pro
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
Introduction This is an EA for night trading, trading between 21: 00-22: 00 Long-term Live Trade is profitable Only trade one order at a time and will not cause a big loss Each order is set with stop loss and take profit, no grid, Martin, or other high-risk fund management is used Multiple currencies can be traded at the same time Set time zone automatically by default Characteristic Trading chart: M15 Tradeable currencies: EURUSD,GBPSUD,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDCHF,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,EURCAD,EURAUD,G
Alpha Vault BTC
Shipra Gupta
Experts
AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5 AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities. Rather than chasing every market movement, A
Trade on Blade
Ahmed Furqan
Experts
Sigma Gold Expert Advisor is the Ultimate Trading System, Rest I will let the results speak. Recommended Broker Only Use Exness or Use a Trade copier to copy trades from Exness to your preferred broker How To Use Only Use Provided Setfiles for Backtesting and Live Accounts Never use Default Settings Once you load the Setfile Donot change the settings, change the timeframe of chart, restart your terminal or anything just let it run Minimum requirements and recommendations Minimum initial deposit
Clean Slope Automated Gold Trend Bot
Jayakodi Arachchiyalage Sumanawathi
Experts
Clean Slope EA is a professional algorithmic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to capture clean, sustained market trends with consistent equity growth and minimal drawdown exposure. REAL PERFORMANCE – NOT CURVE FITTED The backtest and live results speak for themselves. From April 2025 to June 2026 , Clean Slope EA delivered a remarkable 6x+ growth on the starting balance — growing from approximately $69 to $2,707 — with a smooth, near-uninterrupted upward equity curve. The d
Razor Gold XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
Experts
RAZOR GOLD  continuously monitors XAUUSD price action and searches for short-term trading conditions that meet its technical, AI-confirmation, volatility, liquidity, spread, timing, and risk-management requirements. RAZOR GOLD does not attempt to trade every Gold market movement. When the required conditions are not present, the system waits. Gold Scalping Strategy RAZOR GOLD uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term XAUUSD price movements. Unlike longer-term trading systems, t
Hedge Copier Pro Slave
Federico Urbinelli
Experts
Hedge Copier Pro — Slave EA HedgeSlave is the slave component of a local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It reads trade signals generated by the paired HedgeMaster EA and opens the corresponding reverse position on the hedge account. Every second, the slave reads a CSV file written by the master terminal to the MetaTrader Common folder. When a new signal is detected, the slave opens a position in the opposite direction to the one opened on the master account. No internet connection is required. B
Solaris Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
SOLARIS SCALPER GOLD v2.00 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview Solaris Scalper Gold is an algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (spot gold) on the M5 timeframe. Designed with a high-precision multi-filter architecture, it combines four classic technical indicators with real-time market structure analysis, generating entry signals only when there is complete confluence among its confirmation systems. The EA operates using pending Buy Sto
Boring Gold EA Xauusd Trend RSI Strategy MT5
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
Experts
The Boring Gold Strategy (XAUUSD) The Story Behind The Boring Gold Strategy I built this EA because I was tired of the "Holy Grail" cycle. Like many of you, I spent years chasing high-frequency bots that looked amazing for a month and then vanished. I realized that institutional gold trading isn't about complexity—it's about discipline. I developed this logic for my own manual trading on XAUUSD first, focusing on the simple, "boring" reality of trend-following. After 14 months of consistent resu
King Strategies Empire
DRT Circle
Experts
King Strategies  Empire – Expert Advisor Description King Strategies  Empire is a multi-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold), combining structured market analysis with multiple independent trading systems. The EA is designed around five unique engines, each operating with its own trading logic and approach to market behavior. This modular structure allows the strategies to function independently while contributing to a broader trading framework focused on Gold m
Stratagic flow stream
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Experts
Strategic Flow Stream is a professional-grade interactive Expert Advisor designed to provide a high-performance preview of our elite trading technology. This version features our proprietary Multi-Panel UI and Price Projection Engine , offering traders a deep look into institutional market dynamics in real-time. ### Core Analytical Features: - Interactive Multi-Panel UI : A sleek, data-rich dashboard with five distinct analytical views (Dashboard, Analytics, Projection, Algo Trade, and Stra
FREE
EXEC Ai
Ciprian-marius Degau
5 (1)
Experts
Dual AI Snapshot Intelligence (Claude + GPT) Claude has gained significant relevance in a short period of time, particularly through advancements in Pattern Recognition , Contextual Intelligence , and the analysis of complex market structures. This system leverages exactly this technological leap by using Claude as the primary analysis engine for complex market structure, liquidity, and volatility dynamics, while OpenAI GPT serves as a secondary validation instance and support layer to enhance
Hedge and Position Commander
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Hedge & Position Commander The Hedge & Position Commander is an advanced trading utility designed to give traders complete control over their positions with powerful hedging capabilities and comprehensive position management too
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro
Jianxiong Xiao
Experts
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA. The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can b
Phantom Liquidity Hunter Algorithm ICT Logic
Rendi Kurniawan
Experts
PHANTOM | LIQUIDITY HUNTER INSTITUTIONAL ALGORITHM [ICT LOGIC] ️ WARNING: NOT FOR GAMBLERS. The marketplace is full of "RNG Robots" and Martingale Gamblers disguised with flashy cartoons. It's time for serious Logic. While others pray to the grid gods during a market crash, Liquidity Hunter executes cold, calculated mathematics based on Institutional Concepts (ICT/SMC). This is not a toy. This is a weapon designed to survive—and profit from—market chaos. THE PHANTOM DIFFERENCE Most EAs on th
Gold Scalper for MT5 EA
Andrei Mikheev
4.2 (5)
Experts
Gold Scalper PRO Free Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Gold Scalper PRO is a free Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines automatic trade execution with built-in trade management and configurable risk settings to provide a structured approach to Gold trading. The EA is compatible with common broker symbol variations including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro and other supported broker naming formats.
FREE
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Candle Surfer EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
Experts
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).   This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts.  REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest!  USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description          Ma
NFP Executioner
Muxlisa Gofurova
Experts
️ BISMILLAHIR RAHMANIR RAHIM ️ "O Allah, grant me strength and confidence, bless my trades with success, and guide me to excellence!" FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/t7_hRs-0YF4?si=_M11kQj0bz1CDo0B DOMINATE HIGH-VOLATILITY NEWS WITH "NFP_NEON_PRO v32.0"! Stop risking your capital manually during high-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC). Developed by AZZO TRADE, NFP_Neon_Pro v32.0 is an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by Smart Recovery Grid and Hidden Markov Model (HMM) AI logic! KE
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro
Imad Saadeh
Experts
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 Institutional Hybrid Recovery EA for XAUUSD CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional XAUUSD trading system built for MetaTrader 5, designed around controlled recovery logic, adaptive basket management, intelligent execution filtering, and institutional-style risk compression. The EA was specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and focuses on maintaining controlled drawdown behavior while allowing consistent structured recovery during volatil
Veloce Engine
Yudhia Asta Kurniamoe
Experts
Veloce Engine MT5 Veloce Engine is a high-frequency, fully automated trading system engineered specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Utilizing an advanced dual-grid breakout architecture, it deploys a sophisticated basket of pending orders designed to capture fast, impulsive market expansions while cutting out low-volatility noise. Equipped with a dynamic lot-allocation mechanism and an equity protection shield, Veloce Engine balances aggressive profit-taking with institutional-grade risk
NEXA Quote Vacuum
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Quote Vacuum NEXA Quote Vacuum is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GOLD and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The EA does not use common technical indicators as entry signals. It analyzes raw Bid and Ask quote behavior, including update sequence, timing, persistence, directional progress, leader-follower relationships, quote recovery, spread conditions, and short-term market noise. BUY and SELL conditions are evaluated separately. A detected setup is not traded immediately. The EA f
Gold Max Trend Pro
Lee Chulho
Experts
GoldTrendPro v5.0 – Smart Confluence EA for XAUUSD H1 GoldTrendPro v5.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike simple grid or martingale systems, GoldTrendPro uses a multi-confluence scoring engine that only enters a trade when multiple independent signals align. No license binding, no expiry. Activation is handled directly by MQL5 Market. Why GoldTrendPro? Most Gold EAs rely on a single indicator. GoldTrendPro aggregates six signal s
CCI Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. CCI Grid EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for traders who want intelligent grid execution combined with precise market entry filtering using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Unlike traditional grid
Crypto Gold Arbitrage Pro
Jingfeng Luo
Experts
Crypto Gold Arbitrage Pro - Product Introduction    [MT5 limit，  DEMO version dont work!] Core Positioning Crypto Gold Arbitrage Pro is a cross-exchange gold arbitrage system designed for the MT5 platform, capturing price discrepancies between MT5 brokers and cryptocurrency exchanges (Binance/OKX) to achieve low-risk, high-efficiency arbitrage trading.  Five Core Advantages 1. Dual-Platform Intelligent Switching Support for Binance and OKX - two major cryptocurrency exchanges Choose single-platf
KPG Scalper BS10
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
KPG Scalper Bs10 – Automated Trading Solution for MT5 by BillionKPG Club Important Note on Spread (Refer to the Screenshot in Settings): The Max Spread parameter should be set according to the average spread of your broker. As a rule of thumb, you can set it to 2-3 times the normal spread of the instrument on your trading timeframe. The EA includes multiple filters (spread, RSI, Stochastic, Supply/Demand zones) to help entries occur in stable market conditions. General Description KPG Scalper B
MicroScalper GOLD
Gustavo Adolfo Ramirez
Experts
MicroScalper GOLD is an institutional-grade version of our quantitative architecture, calibrated exclusively to exploit the momentum and structural volatility of XAUUSD (Gold).  Unlike traditional grid systems, this version integrates a Volatility Breakout Engine that mathematically measures price expansion, filtering out market noise and executing orders only when a true directional shift in gold is detected. ️ RECOMMENDED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS: - Exclusive Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). - Stric
Lironmaster Ultimate Gold
Syaeful Handy Arifin
Experts
Since I was scammed by several expensive 5-star EAs, which only resulted in losses, I'm giving away my EA for free warning ! 1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed 2. Use RAW ECN account type only. 3. You INSTALL this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 4 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated. simpl
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Trend Crusher MT4
Scott Fredeman
5 (1)
Experts
TREND CRUSHER DEFAULT SETTING - ATTACH TO H4 TIMEFRAME These are the BEST SYMBOLS TESTED: CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,EURNZD AUDNZD,USDCAD,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD Trend Crusher has a dynamic entry and a dynamic grid system. It is dynamic to avoid opening grids when you do not need them. Why open a grid in normal market conditions? The EA will detect high volatility and only open a grid at a distance that matches the volatility. You can trade against the Trend or Follow the Trend.
Midnight Blitz MT5
Scott Fredeman
4.82 (11)
Experts
MIDNIGHT BLITZ ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Midnight Blitz was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours.  We developed
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
4.85 (20)
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Trend Crusher MT5
Scott Fredeman
5 (1)
Experts
TREND CRUSHER DEFAULT SETTING - ATTACH TO H4 TIMEFRAME These are the BEST SYMBOLS TESTED: CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,EURNZD AUDNZD,USDCAD,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD Trend Crusher has a dynamic entry and a dynamic grid system. It is dynamic to avoid opening grids when you do not need them. Why open a grid in normal market conditions? The EA will detect high volatility and only open a grid at a distance that matches the volatility. You can trade against the Trend or Follow the Trend. M
Lazy Trader
Scott Fredeman
4 (4)
Experts
LAZY TRADER MT5 Lazy Trader was designed to do all of the complex trading for you, so you can you relax on your couch, or sleep the night away. There is no reason to learn how to trade Forex when using Lazy Trader.  YOU DO NEED TO UNDERSTAND RISK AND MONEY MANAGEMENT HOWEVER......  Ok to Be Lazy and Smart, but PLEASE not Lazy and Stupid. READ THE RISK WARNING BELOW. It's time for you to put your feet up and allow your trading bot do all the complicated work for you. After all, you deserve
Correlation Squeeze
Scott Fredeman
5 (4)
Experts
CORRELATION SQUEEZE MT5 Correlation Squeeze is an Expert Advisor based on running two correlated currency pairs. The EA will detect when the distance is far enough away to enter into a trade on both symbols to close the gap in profit. There are numerous settings to adjust and create your own systems using correlation. You can trade the symbol your chart is attached to or one in the settings. The optimal way is to trade both symbols at the same time until profit is achieved. Recommended Balance i
RSI Hedge Master MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
RSI HEDGE MASTER UPDATE Version 1.1 New Default Setting with Lower drawdown that works good on these symbols: AUDCAD,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY, EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD, GBPCHF,GBPNZD,NZDCAD,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD,XAUUSD RSI Hedge Master takes trades as it crosses the upper or lower levels of the RSI indicator. Simply choose your direction of the cross.  Buy trades will cross the Lower level and Sell trades will cross the higher level if you choo
Love Pips MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
LOVE PIPS EXPERT ADVISOR Love Pips enters trades using Bollinger Bands using Period 100 and a Deviation of 3.0. What sets this Expert advisor apart is not the way it enters a trade but the way it recovers your trades. When the weekly high or low is pierced we open a new trade in direction of recovering. If you have a buy position open the recovery will continue to add new positions until you are fully recovered. Then the Expert will look for a new entry based on either opening outside the boll
Mean Reversion Monster MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
MEAN REVERSION MONSTER  This Expert will open trades at a specified distance from the moving average and close trades either when the price reach back to the moving average or at a set Virtual Pips value in the settings. In order to Maximize potential profits additional grid trades are open as the price moves further away from the specified distance in pips from the moving average. There are 3 Grid Levels that can be set to reduce your overall drawdown.  Defaults settings were optimized from
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review