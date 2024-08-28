TRIX EA - MT5



The Expert Advisor was created using the TRIX Indicator. It opens trades by levels and continues to open multiple positions until profit is achieved.



The recommended starting balance is $500 if you choose to trade with 2 to 4 symbols or $1,000 if you choose to trade with 5 to 8 Symbols.

Here are the BEST currency pairs with the highest profit and lowest drawdown:



Use the H1 Timeframe on any of these symbols.

EURUSD AUDUSD AUDNZD EURCAD USDCHF CADJPY USDCAD

CADCHF EURJPY AUDCAD EURCHF CHFJPY NZDCHF AUDCHF