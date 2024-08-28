Trix EA MT5
- Experts
-
Scott FredemanI am a developer of Forex Expert Advisors. It is my passion to develop only the BEST trading systems that will help traders profit year after year.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 August 2024
- Activations: 10
TRIX EA - MT5
The Expert Advisor was created using the TRIX Indicator. It opens trades by levels and continues to open multiple positions until profit is achieved.
The recommended starting balance is $500 if you choose to trade with 2 to 4 symbols or $1,000 if you choose to trade with 5 to 8 Symbols.
Here are the BEST currency pairs with the highest profit and lowest drawdown:
Use the H1 Timeframe on any of these symbols.
EURUSD AUDUSD AUDNZD EURCAD USDCHF CADJPY USDCAD
CADCHF EURJPY AUDCAD EURCHF CHFJPY NZDCHF AUDCHF