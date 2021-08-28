Midnight Blitz MT5

4.82

MIDNIGHT BLITZ

ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED

Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Midnight Blitz was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours. 

We developed a grid recovery solution that works very well and added it to Midnight Blitz trading with 5 different symbols simultaneously. 

These are the 5 Symbols we are now trading with on the M5 timeframe:

AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,GBPAUD,GBPUSD

Attach this EA to the M5 Timeframe on AUDCAD and Set Multi Symbol to True to trade all 5 symbols together. The EA will auto detect your symbol Suffix if your broker has one.

If trading all 5 Symbols we recommend a balance of $1,000,

If trading 2 or 3 of these symbols we would recommend a start balance of $500.


Reviews 18
davideromiti80
59
davideromiti80 2022.03.02 09:02 
 

For me, the best night scalper, every night open from 3 to 10/12 operation with a high % of winning, (many night 100%). and Scott is everywere! when my account mql5 dont allow to download an update, also if is not a problem of the creator of EA, Scott with remote desktop made it all work! I got it in conjunction with BNS, together they do incredible things

JCJ
851
JCJ 2022.02.14 04:11 
 

EA has improved a lot since it was first released, good results + support from the developer and use of stop losses to keep the situation from getting out of control.

DRYX01
171
DRYX01 2022.02.13 22:25 
 

A lot of improvement since the beginning, and a fair price all along unlike a lot of russian vendor

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davideromiti80
59
davideromiti80 2022.03.02 09:02 
 

For me, the best night scalper, every night open from 3 to 10/12 operation with a high % of winning, (many night 100%). and Scott is everywere! when my account mql5 dont allow to download an update, also if is not a problem of the creator of EA, Scott with remote desktop made it all work! I got it in conjunction with BNS, together they do incredible things

Pirko
86
Pirko 2022.02.17 09:15 
 

Very good, easy and mainly it is realy profitable. Aprox. deposit 1000 and profit cca 50% - 500.

JCJ
851
JCJ 2022.02.14 04:11 
 

EA has improved a lot since it was first released, good results + support from the developer and use of stop losses to keep the situation from getting out of control.

DRYX01
171
DRYX01 2022.02.13 22:25 
 

A lot of improvement since the beginning, and a fair price all along unlike a lot of russian vendor

Amaury Ewen Benoit Claudot
243
Amaury Ewen Benoit Claudot 2022.02.04 08:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivica Simonovic
266
Ivica Simonovic 2022.01.01 16:12 
 

Author is very active on telegram and his telegram group is for five stars. However EA has a strange money management for me.Take profit is five pips and stop loss is 85 pips. I was explained that stop loss reduction makes that on every 5-minutes stop loss goes for 1pip so down at the end of trading hours stop loss is about 30 to 40 pips which is still 5 times minimum more than profit target so one bed trade takes 5 good ones just to be without losses I was trading live on some small account it didn't go quite well this product as I see it at the beginning of trading hours is waiting for price to touch Bollinger band on 5 minutes chart and then goes opposite hoping for that 5 pips very strange money management for me again

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2022.01.01 18:07
Thank you for the Review Plesac. It seems you have not traded long enough to understand the long term results on the EA.... All you need to do is look at our signal to realize the EA is indeed profitable. This is a scalper and that is how a scalper works.. It takes small profits over and over again... And YES the SL will be far away to handle the high spreads during rollover hours. If you place the SL much close you will smash that SL over and over again when the spread widens in rollover. I am sorry you do not understand the way scalpers trade. You really need to run the EA and check the profits after a full month to determine if its profitable for you or not. Again thanks for the review. Please consider chatting with our other users who are indeed profitable when they have ran the EA long enough.
Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 08:46 
 

★☆★☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评五星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆★☆★

meh janan
136
meh janan 2021.11.30 12:22 
 

I want to update my opinion

During the time I used it, sometimes the days were bad, which is very normal

But the important thing is that in the following days it compensates and gives a good profit

It is not a miracle that all signals close with a profit

I am very grateful to this team, they have very good performances and strong support

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2021.12.01 22:52
If you only purchased this week your Review is way too pre-mature. Thank you for your Review Mehran. From what I understand you only just started the EA during the worst week for just about every night scalper in the market. Please understand you will have losses. If you think you will buy an EA and never get loss that is a fantasy world that does not exist. Take a look at my signal. I lost too. Take a look at the TOP EA signals. They lost too. We all lost. Look at the big picture. The long term picture. I hope you followed my clear guidance and only traded .01 lot sizes your first week to make sure your broker and VPS work well with the EA. Many have not followed my guidance and dove in head first with large lots. UPDATE: Many already recovered the losses from the previous 2 days. You see how premature a 1 star review is after just using it for 2 days?
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.11.29 13:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Josearago
161
Josearago 2021.11.26 14:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2021.11.25 12:54 
 

Midnight Blitz is a really great EA with an extremely high hit rate.

The developers provide perfect support.

Thanks for this great work.

Julianto Putra
199
Julianto Putra 2021.11.17 15:58 
 

Buy this product and you will get 3 benefits:

1. Consistent profit

2. Very helpful mentors Scott and Ei

3. Telegram groups that are always active and always updated

Ooh 1 more, combine with Blazing Night Scalper for the best result.

So, 5 stars for perfect profit and support for all customers. Keep it up Scott and Ei..

Yoseph Soegianto Kriswanto
425
Yoseph Soegianto Kriswanto 2021.11.11 06:37 
 

Bought this EA end of October together with Blazing Night. Had couple problem due to VPS that I am using. Scott and Ei were very helpful and supportive to solve my problem even though I am the only one who has this problem from hundreds of customer. They didn't lie when they said they will offer fanatical support. I am new to this EA world, but feel really lucky that I bought this EA and meet Scott and his team. The EA itself making profit everyday and their support is just AMAZING. Thank you Scott and Ei

Revo Raesta
224
Revo Raesta 2021.09.17 19:33 
 

Very friendly author. Good ea. very fast bug fixing

Mql5User
583
Mql5User 2021.09.02 10:43 
 

EA is making profits for the moment. Author is very active at Telegram channel and with EA updates, what is very good. Will keep running live and check. My broker is Icmarkets Raw

Remigijus Radinas
716
Remigijus Radinas 2021.08.30 16:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kareem Abbas
3012
Kareem Abbas 2021.08.29 22:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2021.08.28 21:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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