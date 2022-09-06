Correlation Squeeze

5

CORRELATION SQUEEZE MT5

Correlation Squeeze is an Expert Advisor based on running two correlated currency pairs. The EA will detect when the distance is far enough away to enter into a trade on both symbols to close the gap in profit. There are numerous settings to adjust and create your own systems using correlation. You can trade the symbol your chart is attached to or one in the settings. The optimal way is to trade both symbols at the same time until profit is achieved.

Recommended Balance is $500 to $1000 and H4 Time frame. 

Reviews 7
Vic Vine
246
Vic Vine 2022.11.08 22:16 
 

This is an excellent EA. I wish you made a MT4 version. Doesn't trade often but you can trade whenever gap is less than 30. Always turns profit.

Yushun Tanimura
450
Yushun Tanimura 2022.10.26 08:07 
 

I've been using this EA for 3 weeks with the same setting as the live signal. It's absolutely worth more than the price I paid. Thank you.

Mert Kurt
307
Mert Kurt 2022.09.26 21:00 
 

Thank you sir! I was using different ea about correlation. But i was not sure what it (an I) was doing... I have learned a logic with you and with your ea. I am using this ea with button.. now i know what i am doing :) thanks much..

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timelleston
85
timelleston 2023.04.01 09:59 
 

I love this EA - running it across a few different pairs, all on 4H, and it's turning a profit. Great work Scott!

Vic Vine
246
Vic Vine 2022.11.08 22:16 
 

This is an excellent EA. I wish you made a MT4 version. Doesn't trade often but you can trade whenever gap is less than 30. Always turns profit.

Yushun Tanimura
450
Yushun Tanimura 2022.10.26 08:07 
 

I've been using this EA for 3 weeks with the same setting as the live signal. It's absolutely worth more than the price I paid. Thank you.

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2022.10.27 01:45
Thank you for the Review! I am glad you are using it well.
Carl Christian Nyberg
1392
Carl Christian Nyberg 2022.10.19 11:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2022.10.20 04:47
Thank you Carl!! I am so glad you figured out how this EA trades... and you are certainly trading way more aggressively than I am.
Salah Ramadan Mohmed Ahmed
32
Salah Ramadan Mohmed Ahmed 2022.10.06 09:47 
 

thank you scott for expert i got but there is one thing over lay chart indicator i used it befor its gave fake gaps even in high time frame when i opened traders in big gaps when the two lines united together the orders in lost you need corrolations indicator without repaits you need some thing can copy all the candels of other chart and put its in same chart

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2022.10.06 18:28
Hello Salah.. The recommended timeframe for these Gaps is M15. Watch my video and I explain how I made 28% in one month using this timeframe and a 30 pips Gap.
Mert Kurt
307
Mert Kurt 2022.09.26 21:00 
 

Thank you sir! I was using different ea about correlation. But i was not sure what it (an I) was doing... I have learned a logic with you and with your ea. I am using this ea with button.. now i know what i am doing :) thanks much..

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2022.09.28 17:21
You are welcome!! I am glad you understand how to use it effectively!
Markus Pöhl
508
Markus Pöhl 2022.09.23 22:39 
 

Very good work, Scott!

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2022.09.26 03:21
Thank you Markus!!
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