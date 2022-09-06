CORRELATION SQUEEZE MT5

Correlation Squeeze is an Expert Advisor based on running two correlated currency pairs. The EA will detect when the distance is far enough away to enter into a trade on both symbols to close the gap in profit. There are numerous settings to adjust and create your own systems using correlation. You can trade the symbol your chart is attached to or one in the settings. The optimal way is to trade both symbols at the same time until profit is achieved.

Recommended Balance is $500 to $1000 and H4 Time frame.