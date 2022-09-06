Correlation Squeeze
- Experts
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Scott FredemanI am a developer of Forex Expert Advisors. It is my passion to develop only the BEST trading systems that will help traders profit year after year.
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 15 May 2024
- Activations: 10
CORRELATION SQUEEZE MT5
Correlation Squeeze is an Expert Advisor based on running two correlated currency pairs. The EA will detect when the distance is far enough away to enter into a trade on both symbols to close the gap in profit. There are numerous settings to adjust and create your own systems using correlation. You can trade the symbol your chart is attached to or one in the settings. The optimal way is to trade both symbols at the same time until profit is achieved.
Recommended Balance is $500 to $1000 and H4 Time frame.
This is an excellent EA. I wish you made a MT4 version. Doesn't trade often but you can trade whenever gap is less than 30. Always turns profit.