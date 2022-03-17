Trend Crusher MT4
- Experts
-
Scott FredemanI am a developer of Forex Expert Advisors. It is my passion to develop only the BEST trading systems that will help traders profit year after year.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 2 June 2024
- Activations: 10
TREND CRUSHER
DEFAULT SETTING - ATTACH TO H4 TIMEFRAME
These are the BEST SYMBOLS TESTED:
CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,EURNZD
AUDNZD,USDCAD,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD
Trend Crusher has a dynamic entry and a dynamic grid system. It is dynamic to avoid opening grids when you do not need them. Why open a grid in normal market conditions? The EA will detect high volatility and only open a grid at a distance that matches the volatility. You can trade against the Trend or Follow the Trend. Message me for the correct settings for your preference.
Beating the Trend is what this EA is all about. Whether we follow it or go against it the EA analyzes the Trend and take trades dynamically by measuring the current volatility of the symbol to reduce excessive drawdowns. Trend Crusher will enter the position by either a reversion to the moving average or in direction of the trend, depending on which setting you set.
- ATTACH TO H1 CHART FOR MORE TRADES
- RECOMMENDED BALANCE $1000
another very good EA from Scott & team .....not spread & broker sensitive, can use many different settings, with grid, no grid, with SL, even use it as a night scalpers ... profitable & reliable