Trend Crusher MT4

5

TREND CRUSHER


DEFAULT SETTING - ATTACH TO H4 TIMEFRAME

These are the BEST SYMBOLS TESTED:

CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,EURNZD

AUDNZD,USDCAD,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD


Trend Crusher has a dynamic entry and a dynamic grid system. It is dynamic to avoid opening grids when you do not need them. Why open a grid in normal market conditions? The EA will detect high volatility and only open a grid at a distance that matches the volatility. You can trade against the Trend or Follow the Trend. Message me for the correct settings for your preference.

Beating the Trend is what this EA is all about. Whether we follow it or go against it the EA analyzes the Trend and take trades dynamically by measuring the current volatility of the symbol to reduce excessive drawdowns. Trend Crusher will enter the position by either a reversion to the moving average or in direction of the trend, depending on which setting you set. 

  • ATTACH TO H1 CHART FOR MORE TRADES
  • RECOMMENDED BALANCE $1000



Reviews 2
Alfred Charano
4503
Alfred Charano 2022.04.06 08:29 
 

another very good EA from Scott & team .....not spread & broker sensitive, can use many different settings, with grid, no grid, with SL, even use it as a night scalpers ... profitable & reliable

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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
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JM FO
769
JM FO 2022.05.19 18:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alfred Charano
4503
Alfred Charano 2022.04.06 08:29 
 

another very good EA from Scott & team .....not spread & broker sensitive, can use many different settings, with grid, no grid, with SL, even use it as a night scalpers ... profitable & reliable

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