Trend Crusher MT5

TREND CRUSHER



DEFAULT SETTING - ATTACH TO H4 TIMEFRAME



These are the BEST SYMBOLS TESTED:

CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,EURNZD

AUDNZD,USDCAD,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD





Trend Crusher has a dynamic entry and a dynamic grid system. It is dynamic to avoid opening grids when you do not need them. Why open a grid in normal market conditions? The EA will detect high volatility and only open a grid at a distance that matches the volatility. You can trade against the Trend or Follow the Trend. Message me for the correct settings for your preference.

Beating the Trend is what this EA is all about. Whether we follow it or go against it the EA analyzes the Trend and take trades dynamically by measuring the current volatility of the symbol to reduce excessive drawdowns. Trend Crusher will enter the position by either a reversion to the moving average or in direction of the trend, depending on which setting you set.



ATTACH TO H1 CHART FOR MORE TRADES

RECOMMENDED BALANCE $1000









