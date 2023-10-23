RSI Hedge Master MT5

RSI HEDGE MASTER





UPDATE Version 1.1

New Default Setting with Lower drawdown that works good on these symbols: AUDCAD,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY, EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD, GBPCHF,GBPNZD,NZDCAD,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD,XAUUSD





RSI Hedge Master takes trades as it crosses the upper or lower levels of the RSI indicator. Simply choose your direction of the cross.





Buy trades will cross the Lower level and Sell trades will cross the higher level if you choose the option "Trade Cross Levels Inward".





Buy trades will cross the Upper level and Sell trades will cross the lower level if you choose the option "Trade Cross Levels Outward".





Choose your target profit or loss in dollars in the Close in Profit and Loss Settings.





The trades will continue to open until profit or loss is achieved and they will open incremental lot sizes based on the Lot Increment Setting.





Setting the MAX lot is important to avoid heavy drawdowns.



