Lazy Trader

4
LAZY TRADER MT5

Lazy Trader was designed to do all of the complex trading for you, so you can you relax on your couch, or sleep the night away. There is no reason to learn how to trade Forex when using Lazy Trader. 

YOU DO NEED TO UNDERSTAND RISK AND MONEY MANAGEMENT HOWEVER......  Ok to Be Lazy and Smart, but PLEASE not Lazy and Stupid. READ THE RISK WARNING BELOW.

It's time for you to put your feet up and allow your trading bot do all the complicated work for you. After all, you deserve to rest, especially if you have been trying so hard to manually trade this chaotic market. Now is the time to take a break, kick back, and allow Lazy Trader do all of the hard work for you.

Lazy Trader uses a very complex correlation system with 6 symbols. Do not worry, you will not need to understand everything. The logic is designed to take trades in both directions if needed until the equity take profit is reached and closes all positions.

Lazy Trader uses a Moving average and detects 3 sets of 2 pairs of Symbols. 

If you run 6 UNIQUE pairs like the DEFAULT SETTING  AUDJPY,NZDJPY,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD the EA will analyze these as follows:

AUDJPY,NZDJPY - EA Detects when AUDJPY  is on one side of the Moving Average and NZDJPY is on other side of moving average to open trades
AUDUSD,NZDUSD  - EA Detects when AUDUSD is on one side of the Moving Average and NZDUSD is on other side of moving average to open trades
AUDCAD,NZDCAD   - EA Detects when AUDCAD is on one side of the Moving Average and NZDCAD is on other side of moving average to open trades


RISK WARNING
As with any expert advisor or trading any markets there is always risk involved. You can be lazy and smart but not lazy and stupid. Understand the risks with all Forex trading even if you are using a high probability Expert Advisor. There are always market conditions that can cause heavy drawdowns. Make you are not using high lot sizes with this EA because it will open a lot of trades sometimes if using the default settings. Now there are settings we have that can limit the amount of open positions and reduce drawdown in case you want to trade AUTO and close some positions manually when a trade set up is not working as well. 




Reviews 5
Matti Lillevali
388
Matti Lillevali 2022.11.15 18:53 
 

After 3 months of live trading it is now safe to say that strangely enough this EA is working. EURUSD at least. It opens counter orders and when total is in profit then it closes the deal. It survived even yesterdays EURUSD jump... so... as confused I am... it works as it is told.

Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez
607
Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez 2022.08.11 11:49 
 

Amazed with the EAs from Scott's team. Good Job

Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy
601
Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.08.11 08:00 
 

scoutt products is amazing , :)

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Samit Rajendra Dar
453
Samit Rajendra Dar 2023.03.02 00:37 
 

losses only

Matti Lillevali
388
Matti Lillevali 2022.11.15 18:53 
 

After 3 months of live trading it is now safe to say that strangely enough this EA is working. EURUSD at least. It opens counter orders and when total is in profit then it closes the deal. It survived even yesterdays EURUSD jump... so... as confused I am... it works as it is told.

Amosc
45
Amosc 2022.08.18 13:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez
607
Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez 2022.08.11 11:49 
 

Amazed with the EAs from Scott's team. Good Job

Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy
601
Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.08.11 08:00 
 

scoutt products is amazing , :)

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