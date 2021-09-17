CJ Flash Order MT4

Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out!

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72120

The story: How I boost up my trading speed without any "Invalid SL or TP" error



NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS

With this tool, you will no longer have to enter prices manually, which can cause many mistakes and you could miss the trade!

From the board, we have:

Risk Amount : the risk you want to apply for your trade

Risk Unit :

USD : If selected, the risk will be calculated from Risk Amount and your account's currency



% : if selected, the risk will be calculated from percentage of your account balance

Lot size : Automatically calculated from your Risk and Stop loss

Lock Reward Ratio : reward ratio will be keeped if you move your Stoploss, Takeprofit, or Enter price

Comment : customise your order's comment

Hide The Lines : check this to hide the 3 lines from chart

Enter Price : displays value from Enter Price line

Take Profit : displays value from Take Profit line

Stop Loss : displays value from Stop Loss line

14.4pips | 2.0ATR | 1.5R : Stop loss in pip | Stop loss in ATR(14) | Reward Ratio