CJ Flash Order MT4

Trading has never been easier!

Let's check this out!

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72120

The story:  How I boost up my trading speed without any "Invalid SL or TP" error

NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS

  1. Drag the lines
  2. Press Open Order button
  3. Enjoy!

With this tool, you will no longer have to enter prices manually, which can cause many mistakes and you could miss the trade!

From the board, we have:

  • Risk Amount: the risk you want to apply for your trade
  • Risk Unit:
    • USD: If selected, the risk will be calculated from Risk Amount and your account's currency
    • %: if selected, the risk will be calculated from percentage of your account balance
  • Lot size: Automatically calculated from your Risk and Stop loss
  • Lock Reward Ratio: reward ratio will be keeped if you move your Stoploss, Takeprofit, or Enter price
  • Comment: customise your order's comment
  • Hide The Lines: check this to hide the 3 lines from chart
  • Enter Price: displays value from Enter Price line
  • Take Profit: displays value from Take Profit line
  • Stop Loss: displays value from Stop Loss line
  • 14.4pips | 2.0ATR | 1.5R: Stop loss in pip | Stop loss in ATR(14) | Reward Ratio

Supported Currencies:

  • EUR
  • GBP
  • USD
  • JPY
  • AUD
  • CAD
  • NZD
  • CHF
  • SGD
  • HKD
  • XAU
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This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
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--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
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We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
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Nguyen Duc Tam
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Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2022.12.08 14:30
Thank you, will improve this asap! * Update: this feature is now available, there will be an alert when order opened successfully. Thanks for your idea and happy trading!
Keokone
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Candra Winata
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Phạm Long
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