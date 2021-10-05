How I boost up my trading speed without any "Invalid SL or TP" error

abrandford #

Hi Looks perfect, just what I have been looking for! I have noticed that I am getting a message, "EA is not allowed to open order!" Please can you advise what is causing that? Kind Regards A



Hi,

Please check if you have enabled Autotrading for your MT4/MT5

First, make sure "Algo Trading" (MT5) or "Autotrading" (MT4) is turned on











Second, make sure you have enable "Allow Algo Trading" option in "Common" tab when you add the tool to your chart, for example:





I will take this as a note and have a FAQ document to support others,

Thank you and best regards,

Tam