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How I boost up my trading speed without any "Invalid SL or TP" error

5 October 2021, 18:54
Nguyen Duc Tam
Nguyen Duc Tam
3
647

My Story

As a day trader, I usually open my positions with pending orders in M15 or H1 timeframe. And here is my steps:

  1. Determine Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Enter Price
  2. Calculate lot size (Volume) from stop loss pips (with this online tool)
  3. Open New Order form
  4. Enter Volume
  5. Enter Stop Loss
  6. Enter Take Profit
  7. Enter Comment (so I can check back in history)
  8. Select Type (Buy limit/Buy stop, etc)
  9. Enter Enter Price
  10. Press Place 
  11. And 💥 BOOM! I receive an error message "Invalid SL or TP"
  12. Continue checking all the prices and correct one by one
  13. Press Place button again
  14. Realize the price has gone too far
  15. Give up and wait for the next trade


My solution

After lots of frustrating, I built my own trading utility CJ Flash Order, and now whenever I need to open an order, all my steps are:

  1. Add CJ Flash Order to the chart
  2. Drag the 3 lines to their places
    1. Enter price
    2. Stop loss
    3. Take profit
  3. Enter order comment
    1. Press Open order button
    2. And it's done! 🎉 All the things like Volume, Order Type are automatically calculated and detected. And now I get rid of that frustrating "Invalid SL or TP" error

    CJ Flash Order MT4/MT5

    Download now, enjoy and don't forget to let me know your comments!

    🚀 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72118

    🚀 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72120

    Thank you for reading and happy trading!


    #Trading, invalid, flash order