CJ Flash Order MT5

Trading has never been easier!

Let's check this out!

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72118

The story: How I boost up my trading speed without any "Invalid SL or TP" error

NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS

  1. Drag the lines
  2. Press Open Order button
  3. Enjoy!

With this tool, you will no longer have to enter prices manually, which can cause many mistakes and you could miss the trade!

From the board, we have:

  • Risk Amount: the risk you want to apply for your trade
  • Risk Unit:
    • USD: If selected, the risk will be calculated from Risk Amount and your account's currency
    • %: if selected, the risk will be calculated from percentage of your account balance
  • Lot size:  Automatically  calculated from your Risk and Stop loss
  • Lock Reward Ratio: reward ratio will be keeped if you move your Stoploss, Takeprofit, or Enter price
  • Comment: customise your order's comment
  • Hide The Lines: check this to hide the 3 lines from chart
  • Enter Price: displays value from Enter Price line
  • Take Profit: displays value from Take Profit line
  • Stop Loss: displays value from Stop Loss line
  • 14.4pips | 2.0ATR | 1.5R: Stop loss in pip | Stop loss in ATR(14) | Reward Ratio

Supported Currencies:

  • EUR
  • GBP
  • USD
  • JPY
  • AUD
  • CAD
  • NZD
  • CHF
  • SGD
  • HKD
  • XAU


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The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Utilities
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
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CJ Flash Order MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilities
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72120 The story:  How I boost up my trading speed without any "Invalid SL or TP" error NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS Drag the lines Press Open Order button Enjoy! With this tool, you will no longer have to enter prices manually, which can cause many mistakes and you could miss the trade! From the board, we have: Risk Amount : the risk you want to apply for your trade Risk Unit : USD : If sele
CJ News Trading MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Experts
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72185 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne
CJ News Trading MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Experts
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72153 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne
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Wong Chee Kong
178
Wong Chee Kong 2024.11.18 18:49 
 

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Gordana Batic
2523
Gordana Batic 2023.11.07 08:40 
 

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Vindana Lahiru
18
Vindana Lahiru 2023.08.11 16:36 
 

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AbubakerFx
14
AbubakerFx 2023.07.24 13:35 
 

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Dorian E.
198
Dorian E. 2023.07.03 08:43 
 

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Evgeniy Grebenuik
1132
Evgeniy Grebenuik 2022.12.11 16:59 
 

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paddock
371
paddock 2022.11.29 06:22 
 

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Nguyen Duc Tam
10167
Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2022.11.30 03:24
Thank you for your words!
orlando.ribeiro.geo
71
orlando.ribeiro.geo 2022.11.17 20:39 
 

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Nguyen Duc Tam
10167
Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2022.11.21 10:35
Thank you, happy trading!
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