CJ Flash Order MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 17 July 2023
- Activations: 20
Trading has never been easier!
Let's check this out!
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72118
The story: How I boost up my trading speed without any "Invalid SL or TP" error
NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS
- Drag the lines
- Press Open Order button
- Enjoy!
With this tool, you will no longer have to enter prices manually, which can cause many mistakes and you could miss the trade!
From the board, we have:
- Risk Amount: the risk you want to apply for your trade
- Risk Unit:
- USD: If selected, the risk will be calculated from Risk Amount and your account's currency
- %: if selected, the risk will be calculated from percentage of your account balance
- Lot size: Automatically calculated from your Risk and Stop loss
- Lock Reward Ratio: reward ratio will be keeped if you move your Stoploss, Takeprofit, or Enter price
- Comment: customise your order's comment
- Hide The Lines: check this to hide the 3 lines from chart
- Enter Price: displays value from Enter Price line
- Take Profit: displays value from Take Profit line
- Stop Loss: displays value from Stop Loss line
- 14.4pips | 2.0ATR | 1.5R: Stop loss in pip | Stop loss in ATR(14) | Reward Ratio
Supported Currencies:
- EUR
- GBP
- USD
- JPY
- AUD
- CAD
- NZD
- CHF
- SGD
- HKD
- XAU
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