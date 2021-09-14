Fxthora Semiatomated Trading Robot

It's a semi-automated Forex trading assistant that helps the trader buy or sell the market, based on the trader's initial analysis, and identification of the market direction or trend. This system requires help from the trader to actually identify the direction of the market. After the direction of the market or trend has been determined by the trader, the robot trades the market in the direction of the trend and based on the parameters set by the trader. The EA allows the trader to choose parameters such as the time the trader will want it to start buying or selling the market, the time to stop trading, the direction to go - whether long or short, and the lot size to use, the number of trades, breakeven value in pips, stop loss in pips and take profit in pips. Whether you're a scalper who likes to take multiple little profits quickly, the trader who likes to stay longer in the market for larger pips or a news trader, this trade assistant permits you to take control, while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is designed for trading all pairs and works on all timeframes.





The EA stays operational 24/5 entering and closing trades based on the trader's instructions. Unlike us humans, this EA is devoid of emotional instability and Will work completely based on the trader's instructions.





This EA has an inbuilt email report system which automatically sends email reports to the provided email address after the EA terminates itself at the set termination time.





The EA has a break even prompt system. The system detects profitable trades (based on the breakeven pips value set by the trader) and prompts the trader if profitable trades should be taken to breakeven.





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