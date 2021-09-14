Fxthora Semiatomated Trading Robot

FXTHORA SEMI-AUTOMATED FOREX TRADING ROBOT - ADVANCED SEMI-AUTOMATED TRADING ASSISTANT FOR ALL CONDITIONS.


It's a semi-automated Forex trading assistant that helps the trader buy or sell the market, based on the trader's initial analysis, and identification of the market direction or trend. This system requires help from the trader to actually identify the direction of the market. After the direction of the market or trend has been determined by the trader, the robot trades the market in the direction of the trend and based on the parameters set by the trader. The EA allows the trader to choose parameters such as the time the trader will want it to start buying or selling the market, the time to stop trading, the direction to go - whether long or short, and the lot size to use, the number of trades, breakeven value in pips, stop loss in pips and take profit in pips. Whether you're a scalper who likes to take multiple little profits quickly, the trader who likes to stay longer in the market for larger pips or a news trader, this trade assistant permits you to take control, while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is designed for trading all pairs and works on all timeframes.

The EA stays operational 24/5 entering and closing trades based on the trader's instructions. Unlike us humans, this EA is devoid of emotional instability and Will work completely based on the trader's instructions.

This EA has an inbuilt email report system which automatically sends email reports to the provided email address after the EA terminates itself at the set termination time.

The EA has a break even prompt system. The system detects profitable trades (based on the breakeven pips value set by the trader) and prompts the trader if profitable trades should be taken to breakeven.


FEATURES

1. Auto Buying and Selling.
2. MT4 Compatibility.
3. Equipped With Smart Time Filters Based On User's Local Time.
4. Works On All Pairs.
5. Multiple Orders Ability.
6. Breakeven Prompt Trade Management System.
7. Auto Email Report System.
8. Simple Settings.

9. Works On All Brokers.


BENEFITS

1. Buy one copy, and enjoy trading on the most popular trading platform in the world - MT4.
2. Never worry about manually placing trades again as our EA is ever ready to place trades for you.
3. Equipped with smart time filters so the EA buys only when you tell it to and stops at the time you want  it to stop.
4. Get automatically generated detailed reports about your trades directly into your emails as soon as your set termination time reaches.
5. Our break even trade management system always makes sure it alerts you to allow it automatically take       your profitable trades to break even so that winning trades don’t eventually turn to losing trades.
6. Open as many orders as you want in split seconds even if it's a thousand orders.



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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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