Fxthora Semiatomated Trading Robot
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
FXTHORA SEMI-AUTOMATED FOREX TRADING ROBOT - ADVANCED SEMI-AUTOMATED TRADING ASSISTANT FOR ALL CONDITIONS.
The EA has a break even prompt system. The system detects profitable trades (based on the breakeven pips value set by the trader) and prompts the trader if profitable trades should be taken to breakeven.
FEATURES
2. MT4 Compatibility.
3. Equipped With Smart Time Filters Based On User's Local Time.
4. Works On All Pairs.
5. Multiple Orders Ability.
6. Breakeven Prompt Trade Management System.
7. Auto Email Report System.
9. Works On All Brokers.
1. Buy one copy, and enjoy trading on the most popular trading platform in the world - MT4.
2. Never worry about manually placing trades again as our EA is ever ready to place trades for you.
3. Equipped with smart time filters so the EA buys only when you tell it to and stops at the time you want it to stop.
4. Get automatically generated detailed reports about your trades directly into your emails as soon as your set termination time reaches.
5. Our break even trade management system always makes sure it alerts you to allow it automatically take your profitable trades to break even so that winning trades don’t eventually turn to losing trades.
6. Open as many orders as you want in split seconds even if it's a thousand orders.