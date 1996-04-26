The General indicator helps to analyze the market on a selected time frame. He defines the mainstream. The Forex General trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and make good profits.





It does not provide real-time signals, signals arrive late. But nevertheless, it is very effective. You need to read its signals as if it were a zigzag, the principle of receiving signals for automatic operation in an Expert Advisor is similar. That is, loop through the last signals (not only the zero or first index, but the last CalcBars bars). You need to read the zero and first buffers for buy and sell. This is information for those who will build bots based on the indicator, because it is the bots that make this indicator appear.





Settings