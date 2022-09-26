PowerFxMLE

Powerful EA executes few monthly trades with a high percentage of effectiveness. One operation per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the lottery upwards according to your expectations.

This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD.

Promotion price 210, Next priced 300 USD

Astounding $ 2 500 to $ 56 950

Backtesting: 

For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years before. Volume percentage. Currently it is 10 try to place it at 40 with a balance of 3000 usd so you can see its power

PARAMETERS:

IMPORTANT: The EA works with default parameters, the time is GTM +2 . Regarding the time zone of your Broker, you must configure your time in the parameter [CertainHour], currently it is 06:30, Example: if the time zone of your BROKER is GTM +3 , you must add 1 hour (or subtract depending on the case) and set the setting to 07:30.

In the section    Discussion plus explanation.

Exclusive only for trading the EUR / USD pair
About the time zone of your Broker

Time Frame: M30

Volume Block Percent: Percentage of risk in relation to the balance

Approx. One operation per week

It only executes trades when multiple indicators line up to make entry decision.

With its great precision, the Volume can be increased to obtain magnificent results.

Low DD

TP 100%

Do not change any value just install run and enjoy the attractive earnings, as seen in the image

Just set the Volume Block Percent variable in equal amounts to increase and decrease the risk percentage






