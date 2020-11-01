Moving average 2period cross
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
hi dear
today i write an indicator of crossing 2 moving averages and show a label for the signals of it .
.......................you can select the period of movings and the method of moving...............
......................and also method of apply price and see the movings and signals..................
................also you can turn off showing movings to see just signal labels..........................
................................................wish the best for you.............................................