BLACK GOLD utilizes the US Market in a New Trending Indicator Strategy and Intelligent Risk Reduction Algorithm with Stop Loss Options.

New Exit Strategy to protect your profits when the trend changes.

Minimum Deposit $500

REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% backtest quality.

BLACK GOLD EA is fully automated trading system with manual trading tools inbuilt to control the EA from a simple interface. News indicator is programmed into the EA. Use ECN account for best results.





USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.





MAIN SETTINGS

Setting Value Description Magic Number 101 Magic number of EA trades Drawdown Protection Start

6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables Close Trades out of Trend true Close trades when the trend changes Trend Timeframe H1 Indicator Trend timeframe (separate from chart timeframe) Drawdown Chart % Close

100 Depending on account balance Drawdown Chart Money

500 Depending on account balance Money Management

false Enable/Disable Money Management MM multiplier

2500 Money Management multiplier per starting lot e.g. 0.01 start lot per $2500 account balance Starting Lot

0.01 Starting Lot Time Offset to GMT

0 Only to be changed if EA time does not match London GMT



