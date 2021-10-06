Black Gold EA

5

BLACK GOLD utilizes the US Market in a New Trending Indicator Strategy and Intelligent Risk Reduction Algorithm with Stop Loss Options.

New Exit Strategy to protect your profits when the trend changes.

Minimum Deposit $500

REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% backtest quality.

BLACK GOLD EA is fully automated trading system with manual trading tools inbuilt to control the EA from a simple interface. News indicator is programmed into the EA. Use ECN account for best results.


USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.


MAIN SETTINGS

Setting Value Description         
Magic Number 101 Magic number of EA trades
Drawdown Protection Start
 6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
Close Trades out of Trend true Close trades when the trend changes
Trend Timeframe H1 Indicator Trend timeframe (separate from chart timeframe)
Drawdown Chart % Close
 100 Depending on account balance
Drawdown Chart Money
 500 Depending on account balance
Money Management
 false Enable/Disable Money Management
MM multiplier
 2500 Money Management multiplier per starting lot e.g. 0.01 start lot per $2500 account balance
Starting Lot
 0.01 Starting Lot
Time Offset to GMT
 0 Only to be changed if EA time does not match London GMT


Reviews 2
Fnu Subekti
59
Fnu Subekti 2025.11.10 20:11 
 

great EA and profit stable i'm recommed this EA

ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2022.04.26 19:17 
 

Great! Stable profit and very low DD.

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
GridFollowWithMartingale
Milbert Cuevas Cale
Experts
Adaptive Recovery Trading System GridFollowWithMartingale  is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MT4 . It combines progressive trade scaling , dynamic risk control , and profit-locking logic to capture consistent returns in volatile markets. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions with a built-in recovery system and configurable trade direction. The algorithm has been optimized to limit exposure while maximizing daily profit potential. Key Featur
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
FoxterAI
Serhii Shal
Experts
FoxterAI — Grid Trading EA with ATR-Adaptive Step and Interactive Control Panel FoxterAI is an automated grid trading robot for MetaTrader 4 built on an averaging grid strategy. The grid step is calculated from the ATR indicator rather than a fixed pip value: during high volatility orders are placed wider, during low volatility — closer together. The EA manages two independent series simultaneously — BUY and SELL. Key Feature: Control Panel Fully Works Inside the Strategy Tester The built-in int
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Logic Machine
Viktor Barilko
5 (1)
Experts
Logic Machine is an automated Forex trading Expert Advisor ideal for EURUSD. The robot analyzes the market and automatically determines entry points based on the identified price fluctuations. The robot uses a dynamic system of profit taking and risk control. To make an entry decision, the robot monitors the formation of divergence and filters the signals taking into account patterns by volume. The robot uses virtual floating Take Profit, Stop Loss. Decisions are made at the opening of the bar.
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Dream Chaser
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Dream Chaser: Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Dream Chaser   is a powerful and multifunctional Expert Advisor that combines market volatility analysis with a grid trading strategy. It is designed for automatic entry point search and position management, equipped with a convenient visual interface for manual control. Key Features Hybrid Strategy:   Uses analysis of candle sizes for the initial entry and a grid method for averaging. Visual Control Panel:   Includes an information display and
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
Experts
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4 is a hedging-based recovery Expert Advisor designed to manage open positions using a structured Zone Recovery model. The EA applies calculated hedge entries at predefined distance levels (Recovery GAP) and dynamically recalculates a combined Take Profit level for all active trades within the recovery cycle. The system is designed to manage drawdown through controlled position balancing and configurable lot progression models. How the Recovery Model Works An initial trad
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trad
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Dart
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
Experts
A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
Primer Scalper EA
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
Primer Scalper I'm not a Professional product developer. But my EA works Really great. Sometimes this EA might not properly work on strategy testers. So don't rely on strategy tester results. No News filter added to this free version. Check Signals- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/483091 (Subscribe to Signals for Best Results) General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is 1h. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast V
Autolock
Aleksey Semenov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Autolock Expert Advisor is based on the mathematical system with no indicators. The first order direction is specified in the settings, then the algorithm sets to work. The main operation principle - no averaging till the opposite order is closed by trailing. The EA uses averaging with martingale, trailing and stop orders. The product can be used as an assistant - select NOTRADE as the frist order type and magic = 0. Settings First order type – first order type. martingale mode – martingale typ
Oakbot Grid trading
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Oakbot Grid Trading Series14  is a safe and high profit algorithm with more than 100% profitable trades in 5 months historical backtest. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. NO m artingale in this  algorithm Recommended Broker : www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 5 0 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get th
Richy Premium
Hien Hoang
Experts
This strategy is based on Bollinger Band to open the first position, if the position moves to the opposite side out of the Hedging Range, then a locking position is opened with an increased volume to help get out of the opposite trend. Real monitoring signal will be published soon. Recommended 0.01 Lot for each 3000$ Balance. Input Parameters Starting lot size - First open position size Use autolot - Use auto calculation of starting lot size based on balance Balance - Use to calculate auto star
US30 destroyer
HEGUI Morad
Experts
US30 Destroyer (MT4) - Secure grid and drawdown reduction on US30 Overview US30 Destroyer is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for the US30 index, built around a structured grid logic with multiple safety layers to keep exposure under control. The robot is designed to work inside a clear framework: initial entry, position progression, basket management, and controlled exits. The goal is not to stack orders blindly. The goal is to manage the order sequence , better handle adverse moves, and reduce d
Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA
Remy Christian Toutain
1 (1)
Experts
Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA   The ultimate solution for maximizing your trading profits with ease and efficiency. This cutting-edge Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA is an automated system designed to revolutionize your trading experience. With its innovative hedging strategy combined with the powerful martingale method, "Eternal Profit" offers unparalleled protection for your positions against adverse market moves. Say goodbye to unnecessary losses and hello to consistent profits! This incredible E
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
More from author
AutoPip Gold MT5
AutoPip Trading Ltd
5 (4)
Experts
A Fully Automated strategy with daily trading on high performance indicators to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and EURUSD.  Inbuilt news filter avoids news and this EA has exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO. USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description          Magic Number 101  
Autopip EA Gold
AutoPip Trading Ltd
4.11 (9)
Experts
A Fully Automated strategy with daily trading using high performance indicators to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and EURUSD. NEW: Advanced news filter to configure filter for each event! Economic, Fed, Jobs all have their own configured news filter! Exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits when the trend changes. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO. USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.
Mad Gold Scalper EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
4 (7)
Experts
This Scalper uses a Quick Trading Strategy on Gold (XAUUSD). Dynamic Trading Grid Allows better risk management. Choose Between Higher and Lower Risk settings. NEW: Advanced news filter to configure filter for each event! Economic, Fed, Jobs all have their own configured news filter! Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO. Dynamic news filter doesn't apply to backtesting! MAIN SETTINGS Add to allowed websites: Tools>Options>Expert Advisors>Allow
Candle Surfer EA MT4
AutoPip Trading Ltd
Experts
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).  Limited $100 introduction price! Candle Surfer EA rides the candle trend and provides accurate trading with an advanced drawdown recovery algorithm. Trade with balance from $500. Cent account to be used with very low balances. This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD. REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% Modelling Quality Backtest! 
Mad Gold Scalper MT5
AutoPip Trading Ltd
3.67 (3)
Experts
This Scalper uses a Quick Trading Strategy on Gold (XAUUSD). Dynamic Trading Grid Allows better risk management. Choose Between Higher and Lower Risk settings. Intelligent inbuilt news filter to filter out major news events. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO. REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% Modelling Quality.  MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description          Magic Number 102 Magic Number
Candle Surfer EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
Experts
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).   This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts.  REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest!  USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description          Ma
Filter:
Fnu Subekti
59
Fnu Subekti 2025.11.10 20:11 
 

great EA and profit stable i'm recommed this EA

ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2022.04.26 19:17 
 

Great! Stable profit and very low DD.

Reply to review