Black Gold EA
- Experts
-
AutoPip Trading LtdI am a software developer for the automation industry and have been developing FOREX EAs for a few years and would like to share my experience and successful EAs.
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 4 November 2025
- Activations: 5
BLACK GOLD utilizes the US Market in a New Trending Indicator Strategy and Intelligent Risk Reduction Algorithm with Stop Loss Options.
New Exit Strategy to protect your profits when the trend changes.
Minimum Deposit $500
REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% backtest quality.
BLACK GOLD EA is fully automated trading system with manual trading tools inbuilt to control the EA from a simple interface. News indicator is programmed into the EA. Use ECN account for best results.
USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.
MAIN SETTINGS
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|101
|Magic number of EA trades
|Drawdown Protection Start
|6
|The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
|Close Trades out of Trend
|true
|Close trades when the trend changes
|Trend Timeframe
|H1
|Indicator Trend timeframe (separate from chart timeframe)
|Drawdown Chart % Close
|100
|Depending on account balance
|Drawdown Chart Money
|500
|Depending on account balance
|Money Management
|false
|Enable/Disable Money Management
|MM multiplier
|2500
|Money Management multiplier per starting lot e.g. 0.01 start lot per $2500 account balance
|Starting Lot
|0.01
|Starting Lot
|Time Offset to GMT
|0
|Only to be changed if EA time does not match London GMT
great EA and profit stable i'm recommed this EA