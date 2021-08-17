Autopip EA Gold

4.11
A Fully Automated strategy with daily trading using high performance indicators to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and EURUSD. NEW: Advanced news filter to configure filter for each event! Economic, Fed, Jobs all have their own configured news filter! Exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits when the trend changes. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO.


USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.

MAIN SETTINGS

Add to allowed websites: Tools>Options>Expert Advisors>Allow WebRequest - Please contact for URL.

Setting Value Description         
Magic Number 101 Magic Number of EA Trades
Currency Pair XAUUSD Default currency trading distance (XAUUSD=20 USD=8 BTC=4000)
Multiplier 1.2 Multiplier of next Trade
Distance 20 Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit
Drawdown Protection Start
 6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
Entry within RSI/Bollinger Bands true Only enter trade when RSI is 25-75 and within Bollinger Bands
Trend Timeframe H1 Which Timeframe the Trend is to be based on
Trailing Stop 0.0 Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit
Exit Strategy Enable  false Close Trades that are not in Trend
Drawdown Chart % Close
 100 Depending on Account Balance
Drawdown Chart Money
 500 Depending on Account Balance
Money Management
 false Enable/Disable Money Management
MMmultiplier
 5000 Money Management multiplier per starting lot
Starting Lot
 0.01 Starting Lot
Max Lots
 10 Max lots open on all charts
Pause Before General News - NEW 300 Time before news not to open a new trade series
Pause Before Job News - NEW 450 Time before news not to open a new trade series
Pause Before Economic News - NEW 600 Time before news not to open a new trade series
Pause Before Fed News - NEW 600 Time before news not to open a new trade series
PauseAfterNews
 120 Time after news not to open a new trade series



Reviews 9
dongchanglong
46
dongchanglong 2024.01.05 10:03 
 

you must add the address"https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com"in the list of allowwd url tab "advisors" 在MT4里如何操作

Damian
568
Damian 2022.01.17 23:26 
 

I've purchased this EA few day ago and I have to say until now the support given is nothing short from brilliant. Neill replies regularly, interacts with me and has answered all my question. I am really looking forward seeing some more trades and seeing the long term results but all indicates that this seller is a true professional and that his EA is a state of the art. I will be updating this review in a month with some more results. Looking forward to.

Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah
478
Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah 2021.10.14 05:42 
 

Good EA and very supportive developer. Thumbs up

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Filter:
dongchanglong
46
dongchanglong 2024.01.05 10:03 
 

you must add the address"https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com"in the list of allowwd url tab "advisors" 在MT4里如何操作

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2024.01.05 11:54
Thank you very much for the great review. Yes, adding the news filter address is very important.
mhemmy808
62
mhemmy808 2022.09.22 23:51 
 

Turns out to be garbage, unfortunately! I've run it on a vps 5 days and it has a lot of small wins and then huge losses

I think the reviews genuinely are excited people at first because it does good for a while but Im sure its not sustainable for the long haul at this point.

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2022.11.10 20:03
I'm sorry that you have had a loss with my EA. Was your news filter configured correctly? I give all my signal and trading advice in my Telegram AutopipGoldEA. Please follow for same performance as my signals!
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2022.03.25 21:10 
 

The results are not so good!

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2022.03.25 21:18
Hi Tim, My AutoPip EA account on default settings is up over $150 this week for minimum settings. Please share your settings to find the issue.
Damian
568
Damian 2022.01.17 23:26 
 

I've purchased this EA few day ago and I have to say until now the support given is nothing short from brilliant. Neill replies regularly, interacts with me and has answered all my question. I am really looking forward seeing some more trades and seeing the long term results but all indicates that this seller is a true professional and that his EA is a state of the art. I will be updating this review in a month with some more results. Looking forward to.

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2022.01.19 15:17
Thank you very much for the great review!
Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah
478
Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah 2021.10.14 05:42 
 

Good EA and very supportive developer. Thumbs up

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2021.10.14 12:42
Thanks for the great review!
Paul Lid
44
Paul Lid 2021.10.11 18:21 
 

Great EA and author very helpfully

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2021.10.11 19:27
Thanks for the great review!
Sacha Andre Robert Delamarre
351
Sacha Andre Robert Delamarre 2021.09.09 14:59 
 

Thank you for your help and explaination, you were really patient with me. I have few doubt when i saw 50% in a months but for the moment there are my live results : First Day : +8% Second day: +2.9% Third day ( today) i am currently at +1.5% i will upload from times to times !

Edit1 : i did around 25% the first 5 trading day, i will add more to my account and increase the lotsize

After renting the EA for one month i won more that 50% of my balance

EDIT2 : Almost 350% return in 2 months and a half

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2021.09.09 16:26
Thanks for the great review! Lets see the profits keep rolling in!
Kob Asi
543
Kob Asi 2021.09.01 17:44 
 

I am happy with this EA. The EA enter trades during strategic hours thus avoiding unnecessary drawdown. Thanks Neill. Each trade is high volume and profitable. All trades closed with profit. No floating DD.

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2021.09.01 22:04
Thanks for the great review!
VJRas
319
VJRas 2021.09.01 13:44 
 

This EA is a Boss. Almost 10% per week. Also the auther is very helpfull when you have questions.

AutoPip Trading Ltd
2619
Reply from developer Neill Thomas Campbell Forbes 2021.09.01 21:56
Thanks for the great review!
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