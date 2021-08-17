Autopip EA Gold
- Experts
-
AutoPip Trading LtdI am a software developer for the automation industry and have been developing FOREX EAs for a few years and would like to share my experience and successful EAs.
- Version: 4.15
- Updated: 13 May 2026
- Activations: 10
USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.
MAIN SETTINGS
Add to allowed websites: Tools>Options>Expert Advisors>Allow WebRequest - Please contact for URL.
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|101
|Magic Number of EA Trades
|Currency Pair
|XAUUSD
|Default currency trading distance (XAUUSD=20 USD=8 BTC=4000)
|Multiplier
|1.2
|Multiplier of next Trade
|Distance
|20
|Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit
|Drawdown Protection Start
|6
|The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
|Entry within RSI/Bollinger Bands
|true
|Only enter trade when RSI is 25-75 and within Bollinger Bands
|Trend Timeframe
|H1
|Which Timeframe the Trend is to be based on
|Trailing Stop
|0.0
|Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit
|Exit Strategy Enable
|false
|Close Trades that are not in Trend
|Drawdown Chart % Close
|100
|Depending on Account Balance
|Drawdown Chart Money
|500
|Depending on Account Balance
|Money Management
|false
|Enable/Disable Money Management
|MMmultiplier
|5000
|Money Management multiplier per starting lot
|Starting Lot
|0.01
|Starting Lot
|Max Lots
|10
|Max lots open on all charts
|Pause Before General News - NEW
|300
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|Pause Before Job News - NEW
|450
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|Pause Before Economic News - NEW
|600
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|Pause Before Fed News - NEW
|600
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|PauseAfterNews
|120
|Time after news not to open a new trade series
you must add the address"https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com"in the list of allowwd url tab "advisors" 在MT4里如何操作