Candle Surfer EA
- Experts
-
AutoPip Trading LtdI am a software developer for the automation industry and have been developing FOREX EAs for a few years and would like to share my experience and successful EAs.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 February 2023
- Activations: 10
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).
This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts.
REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest!
USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.
MAIN SETTINGS
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|101
|Magic Number of EA Trades
|Multiplier
|1.2
|Multiplier of next Trade
|Consecutive Candle Trigger
|4
|Number of consecutive candles to trigger a trade
|Candle Change
|0.2
|Change in candle size
|Multiplier
|1.2
|Multiplier of next Trade
|Distance
|200
|Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit (XAU=200, BTC=4000, USD Pair=8)
|Drawdown Protection Start
|6
|The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
|Drawdown Chart Money
|500
|Depending on Account Balance
|Money Management
|false
|Enable/Disable Money Management
|MMmultiplier
|5000
|Money Management multiplier per starting lot
|Starting Lot
|0.01
|Starting Lot
|Max Lots
|10
|Max lots open on all charts
|Time Offset to GMT
|0
|Time offset to GMT