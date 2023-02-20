Candle Surfer EA

NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).  

This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts. 

REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest! 

USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.


MAIN SETTINGS

Setting Value Description         
Magic Number 101 Magic Number of EA Trades
Multiplier 1.2 Multiplier of next Trade
Consecutive Candle Trigger 4 Number of consecutive candles to trigger a trade
Candle Change  0.2 Change in candle size
Multiplier 1.2 Multiplier of next Trade
Distance 200 Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit (XAU=200, BTC=4000, USD Pair=8)
Drawdown Protection Start
 6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
Drawdown Chart Money
 500 Depending on Account Balance
Money Management
 false Enable/Disable Money Management
MMmultiplier
 5000 Money Management multiplier per starting lot
Starting Lot
 0.01 Starting Lot
Max Lots
 10 Max lots open on all charts
Time Offset to GMT 0 Time offset to GMT



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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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