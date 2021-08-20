Mad Gold Scalper EA
- Experts
-
AutoPip Trading LtdI am a software developer for the automation industry and have been developing FOREX EAs for a few years and would like to share my experience and successful EAs.
- Version: 4.15
- Updated: 13 May 2026
- Activations: 10
Dynamic news filter doesn't apply to backtesting!
MAIN SETTINGSAdd to allowed websites: Tools>Options>Expert Advisors>Allow WebRequest - please contact for details.
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|101
| Magic Number of EA Trades
|Drawdown Protection Start
|6
|The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
|Trailing Stop
|0.0
|Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit
|Risk Tolerance
|Low Risk
|Adjust the take profit value of the trades
|Drawdown Chart % Close
|100
|Depending on Account Balance
|Drawdown Chart Money
|500
|Depending on Account Balance
|Money Management
|false
|Enable/Disable Money Management
|MMmultiplier
|5000
|Money Management multiplier per starting lot
|Starting Lot
|0.01
|Starting Lot
|Max Lots
|10
|Max lots open on all charts
|Pause Before General News - NEW
|300
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|Pause Before Job News - NEW
|450
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|Pause Before Economic News - NEW
|600
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|Pause Before Fed News - NEW
|600
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
I've been testing this EA for a week. My account is up 3.8% with almost no DD. Looking forward for what this EA could bring in the long run.