AutoPip Gold MT5

A Fully Automated strategy with daily trading on high performance indicators to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and EURUSD.

Inbuilt news filter avoids news and this EA has exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO.

USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.

MAIN SETTINGS

Setting Value Description Magic Number 101 Magic Number of EA Trades

Multiplier 1.2 Multiplier of next Trade Distance 200 Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit (XAU=200, BTC=4000, USD Pair=8) Drawdown Protection Start

6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables Entry within RSI/Bollinger Bands true Only enter trade when RSI is 25-75 and within Bollinger Bands Trend Timeframe H1 Which Timeframe the Trend is to be based on Trailing Stop 0.0 Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit Exit Strategy Enable false Close Trades that are not in Trend Drawdown Chart % Close

100 Depending on Account Balance Drawdown Chart Money

500 Depending on Account Balance Money Management

false Enable/Disable Money Management MMmultiplier

5000 Money Management multiplier per starting lot Starting Lot

0.01 Starting Lot Max Lots

10 Max lots open on all charts PauseBeforeNews 240 Time before news not to open a new trade series PauseAfterNews

120 Time after news not to open a new trade series



