AutoPip Gold MT5

5

A Fully Automated strategy with daily trading on high performance indicators to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and EURUSD. 

Inbuilt news filter avoids news and this EA has exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO.

USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.

MAIN SETTINGS

Setting Value Description         
Magic Number 101  Magic Number of EA Trades
Multiplier 1.2  Multiplier of next Trade
Distance 200 Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit (XAU=200, BTC=4000, USD Pair=8)
Drawdown Protection Start
 6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
Entry within RSI/Bollinger Bands true Only enter trade when RSI is 25-75 and within Bollinger Bands
Trend Timeframe H1 Which Timeframe the Trend is to be based on
Trailing Stop 0.0 Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit
Exit Strategy Enable  false Close Trades that are not in Trend
Drawdown Chart % Close
 100 Depending on Account Balance
Drawdown Chart Money
 500 Depending on Account Balance
Money Management
 false Enable/Disable Money Management
MMmultiplier
 5000 Money Management multiplier per starting lot
Starting Lot
 0.01 Starting Lot
Max Lots
 10 Max lots open on all charts
PauseBeforeNews 240 Time before news not to open a new trade series
PauseAfterNews
 120 Time after news not to open a new trade series


Reviews 6
janekpawel
101
janekpawel 2023.09.20 20:41 
 

Neill is no 1 developer on mql5. AutoPip Gold is: It's incredibly easy to use. It's completely automated. It's profitable. It has a proven track record. It has excellent customer support.

m_wijaya
322
m_wijaya 2023.03.07 15:05 
 

a conservative ea with a cut-loss feature. very nice! it helps you sleep well at night. have tried it for almost two months with good results. the support is excellent too.

Seito Shizuka
541
Seito Shizuka 2023.03.04 12:09 
 

It is amazing that it has a function to minimize drawdown at this price. I use it in XAUUSD, but it minimizes drawdowns well. With the above pair, the EA's news filter does not work well, so we are using other EA's news filters. I used it for 2 weeks and made a profit of about $500. One final note! ! I think that the default setting of this EA recommends an initial lot of 0.01 for $5000.

