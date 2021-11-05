AutoPip Gold MT5
- Experts
- AutoPip Trading Ltd
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 3 April 2024
- Activations: 10
Inbuilt news filter avoids news and this EA has exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO.
USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results.
MAIN SETTINGS
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|101
| Magic Number of EA Trades
|Multiplier
|1.2
|Multiplier of next Trade
|Distance
|200
|Distance to Next Trade and Take Profit (XAU=200, BTC=4000, USD Pair=8)
|Drawdown Protection Start
|6
|The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
|Entry within RSI/Bollinger Bands
|true
|Only enter trade when RSI is 25-75 and within Bollinger Bands
|Trend Timeframe
|H1
|Which Timeframe the Trend is to be based on
|Trailing Stop
|0.0
|Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit
|Exit Strategy Enable
|false
|Close Trades that are not in Trend
|Drawdown Chart % Close
|100
|Depending on Account Balance
|Drawdown Chart Money
|500
|Depending on Account Balance
|Money Management
|false
|Enable/Disable Money Management
|MMmultiplier
|5000
|Money Management multiplier per starting lot
|Starting Lot
|0.01
|Starting Lot
|Max Lots
|10
|Max lots open on all charts
|PauseBeforeNews
|240
|Time before news not to open a new trade series
|PauseAfterNews
|120
|Time after news not to open a new trade series
Neill is no 1 developer on mql5. AutoPip Gold is: It's incredibly easy to use. It's completely automated. It's profitable. It has a proven track record. It has excellent customer support.