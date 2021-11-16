Mad Gold Scalper MT5
- Experts
- AutoPip Trading Ltd
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 13 February 2024
- Activations: 10
REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% Modelling Quality.
MAIN SETTINGS
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|102
|Magic Number of EA Trades
|Multiplier
|1.2
|Trade Multipliers
|Trade Distance
|30
|For 2 digit brokers:3
|Drawdown Protection Start
|6
|The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
|Trailing Stop
|0.0
|Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit
|Risk Tolerance
|Low Risk
|Adjust the take profit value of the trades
|Drawdown Chart % Close
|100
|Depending on Account Balance
|Drawdown Chart Money
|500
|Depending on Account Balance
|Money Management
|false
|Enable/Disable Money Management
|MMmultiplier
|5000
|Money Management multiplier per starting lot
|Starting Lot
|0.01
|Starting Lot
|Max Lots
|10
|Max lots open on all charts
Tested 2 accounts for almost 1 month (ECN demo account and Cents real account). Very safe EA and profitable. This EA chooses the right time to open trades. Great support from the author. Thank You.