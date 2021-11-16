Mad Gold Scalper MT5

3.67
This Scalper uses a Quick Trading Strategy on Gold (XAUUSD). Dynamic Trading Grid Allows better risk management. Choose Between Higher and Lower Risk settings.
Intelligent inbuilt news filter to filter out major news events. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO.

REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% Modelling Quality. 

MAIN SETTINGS

Setting Value Description         
Magic Number 102 Magic Number of EA Trades
Multiplier 1.2 Trade Multipliers
Trade Distance 30  For 2 digit brokers:3
Drawdown Protection Start
 6 The trade number where the risk reduction software enables
Trailing Stop 0.0 Enables Trailing Stop once Take Profit is hit
Risk Tolerance Low Risk Adjust the take profit value of the trades
Drawdown Chart % Close
 100 Depending on Account Balance
Drawdown Chart Money
 500 Depending on Account Balance
Money Management
 false Enable/Disable Money Management
MMmultiplier
 5000 Money Management multiplier per starting lot
Starting Lot
 0.01 Starting Lot
Max Lots
 10 Max lots open on all charts


Reviews 4
Alvin Chin
547
Alvin Chin 2023.05.15 05:02 
 

Tested 2 accounts for almost 1 month (ECN demo account and Cents real account). Very safe EA and profitable. This EA chooses the right time to open trades. Great support from the author. Thank You.

m_wijaya
322
m_wijaya 2023.03.07 14:59 
 

after testing it for almost two months, i really believe that this ea lives up to its name. it's grown by 1.5x from its original capital. impressive. the support is top notch too. a very friendly ea, easy to configure. no fuss.

More from author
AutoPip Gold MT5
AutoPip Trading Ltd
5 (4)
Experts
A Fully Automated strategy with daily trading on high performance indicators to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and EURUSD.  Inbuilt news filter avoids news and this EA has exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO. USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description          Magic Number 101  
Mad Gold Scalper EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
4 (7)
Experts
This Scalper uses a Quick Trading Strategy on Gold (XAUUSD). Dynamic Trading Grid Allows better risk management. Choose Between Higher and Lower Risk settings. NEW: Advanced news filter to configure filter for each event! Economic, Fed, Jobs all have their own configured news filter! Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO. Dynamic news filter doesn't apply to backtesting! MAIN SETTINGS Add to allowed websites: Tools>Options>Expert Advisors>Allow
Black Gold EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
5 (2)
Experts
BLACK GOLD utilizes the US Market in a New Trending Indicator Strategy and Intelligent Risk Reduction Algorithm with Stop Loss Options. New Exit Strategy to protect your profits when the trend changes. Minimum Deposit $500 REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% backtest quality. BLACK GOLD EA is fully automated trading system with manual trading tools inbuilt to control the EA from a simple interface. News indicator is programmed into the EA. Use ECN
Autopip EA Gold
AutoPip Trading Ltd
4.11 (9)
Experts
A Fully Automated strategy with daily trading using high performance indicators to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and EURUSD. NEW: Advanced news filter to configure filter for each event! Economic, Fed, Jobs all have their own configured news filter! Exit strategy options to reduce risk and protect profits when the trend changes. Safe stop loss and max lot size options for compatibility with funded accounts like FTMO. USE: Default settings on XAUUSD, XAUAUD & EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.
Candle Surfer EA MT4
AutoPip Trading Ltd
Experts
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).  Limited $100 introduction price! Candle Surfer EA rides the candle trend and provides accurate trading with an advanced drawdown recovery algorithm. Trade with balance from $500. Cent account to be used with very low balances. This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD. REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 99.9% Modelling Quality Backtest! 
Candle Surfer EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
Experts
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).   This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts.  REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest!  USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description          Ma
Filter:
Reply to review