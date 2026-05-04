MT5 Economic Calendar CSV exporter

This script exports the economic calendar from MT5 as a .csv-file into the common directory of the terminal (...\Terminal\Common\Files).

The generated file news.csv is necessary for using the news filter in back testing the Range Breakout Day Trader EA.


Input parameters:

Currency symbol 1-9: Country currency symbol from which the news will be exported

Date from: Start date from which the calendar data will be exported

Date to: End date to which the calendar data will be exported

News data: Include or exclude forecast, actual, and previous values



This script uses the built-in calendar in MT5.

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Introducing the Range Breakout Day Trader. This Expert Advisor only trades during the day (European time). This EA uses proven strategies and doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA shows that safe and reliable automated trading systems don't need to cost that  Price: 179.00 USD Prop Firm Ready For the manual and set-files: Click here This carefully crafted Expert Advisor opens one position every day after a range has been set between 1:00 and 6:50 AM (GMT/
News Day Trader
Aroen Mughal
Experts
4 advisors for the price of one     Introducing the News Day Trader. This Expert Advisor trades on economical news releases. This EA can use four different strategies for trading news releases. It doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA works even better when used in combination with the Range Breakout Day Trader , which will optimize the amounts of trades made per day. Price:  179.00 USD !  (44.75 USD per EA strategy) This thoroughly tested Expert Advisor o
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