MT5 Economic Calendar CSV exporter
- Utilities
-
Aroen MughalMatthew 6:19-24
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 4 May 2026
This script exports the economic calendar from MT5 as a .csv-file into the common directory of the terminal (...\Terminal\Common\Files).
The generated file news.csv is necessary for using the news filter in back testing the Range Breakout Day Trader EA.
Input parameters:
Currency symbol 1-9: Country currency symbol from which the news will be exported
Date from: Start date from which the calendar data will be exported
Date to: End date to which the calendar data will be exported
News data: Include or exclude forecast, actual, and previous values
This script uses the built-in calendar in MT5.