MT5 Economic Calendar CSV exporter

This script exports the economic calendar from MT5 as a .csv-file into the common directory of the terminal (...\Terminal\Common\Files).

The generated file news.csv is necessary for using the news filter in back testing the Range Breakout Day Trader EA.





Input parameters:

Currency symbol 1-9: Country currency symbol from which the news will be exported

Date from: Start date from which the calendar data will be exported

Date to: End date to which the calendar data will be exported

News data: Include or exclude forecast, actual, and previous values









This script uses the built-in calendar in MT5.

