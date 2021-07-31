This is a professional report statistical indicator, which can be counted by day, week, month, quarter, year, magic and comment, and display the growth curve.





install:

select "File" in your MT4 client,and open the folder "MQL4\indicators",then copy file "FSS_Report.ex4",reload MT4 and enjoy.





Para List:

UI_XY_Setting=21 UI_X_default=0 UI_Y_default=21 custom_title=FSS Report UI_reload_time_interval=5 report_time_from=0 report_time_to=0 filter_demo=____________symool, magic and comment, all support comma spacing____________ symbol_setting=0 symbol_only_manual_input= magic_only= comment_include_text= order_type_is_sell_or_buy=0 UI_display_and_setting=________________________ show_lots=true show_max_lots=true show_order_count=true show_profit=true show_profit_percent=true show_buy_sell_s_count=false show_buy_sell_s_profit=false show_winning_probability=true show_profit_loss_ratio=true show_average_deal_time=true show_commission=false show_swap=false show_balance_in=false show_balance_out=false show_balance_in_and_out=true show_balance=true show_maximum_profit_floating_loss=true show_maximum_profit_floating_loss_percent=true show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus=true show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus_percent=true path_button_enable=true force_show_path_on_start=false force_miniUI_on_start=false font_size=8 font_color_define_green=255 font_color_define_red=16776960 font_color_define_gray=14599344 font_color_define_deep_gray=6908265 what_tab_select_on_start=1 Total_show_Nday=7 Total_show_buy_and_sell_Summary=true Day_show_Nline=365 Day_show_line_Even_no_record=false WEEK_show_N_line=200 WEEK_show_line_Even_no_record=false MONTH_show_Nline=100 MONTH_show_line_Even_no_record=false QUARTER_show_Nline=100 QUARTER_show_line_Even_no_record=false YEAR_show_Nline=20 YEAR_show_line_Even_no_record=false SYMBOL_click_number_goto_symbol=true path_color_buy_line=14772545 path_color_buy_arrow=2139610 path_color_sell_line=255 path_color_sell_arrow=15631086 path_color_cancel=8421504 addon_word=_______________________________________ addon_word_1_word= addon_word_1_X_=370 addon_word_1_Y_=0 addon_word_1_color=255 addon_word_1_font_size=8 addon_word_2_word= addon_word_2_X_=50 addon_word_2_Y_=50 addon_word_2_color=65535 addon_word_2_font_size=20 addon_word_3_word= addon_word_3_X_=300 addon_word_3_Y_=300 addon_word_3_color=65535 addon_word_3_font_size=30







