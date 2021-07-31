FSS Report
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 18 May 2023
- Activations: 5
What a wonderful tool. I use it to track the performance of several scalper EA's to determine several KPI's, like daily/weekly/monthly growth, % floating Drawdown, absolute floating drawdown, etc. The resulting data is used to optimize the scalpers and adjust their settings. The performance of FSS Report is just flawless. There's always something more to wish for, with any piece of software, but for the price, this tool is unbeatable.
What a wonderful tool. I use it to track the performance of several scalper EA's to determine several KPI's, like daily/weekly/monthly growth, % floating Drawdown, absolute floating drawdown, etc. The resulting data is used to optimize the scalpers and adjust their settings. The performance of FSS Report is just flawless. There's always something more to wish for, with any piece of software, but for the price, this tool is unbeatable.
Does what it says. Appreciate this valuable tool as it gives me a better insight to demo and live account performance. Recommended.
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Does what it says. Appreciate this valuable tool as it gives me a better insight to demo and live account performance. Recommended.