FSS Report

5
This is a professional report statistical indicator, which can be counted by day, week, month, quarter, year, magic and comment, and display the growth curve.

install:
select "File" in your MT4 client,and open the folder "MQL4\indicators",then copy file "FSS_Report.ex4",reload MT4 and enjoy.

Para List:
UI_XY_Setting=21
UI_X_default=0
UI_Y_default=21
custom_title=FSS Report
UI_reload_time_interval=5
report_time_from=0
report_time_to=0
filter_demo=____________symool, magic and comment, all support comma spacing____________
symbol_setting=0
symbol_only_manual_input=
magic_only=
comment_include_text=
order_type_is_sell_or_buy=0
UI_display_and_setting=________________________
show_lots=true
show_max_lots=true
show_order_count=true
show_profit=true
show_profit_percent=true
show_buy_sell_s_count=false
show_buy_sell_s_profit=false
show_winning_probability=true
show_profit_loss_ratio=true
show_average_deal_time=true
show_commission=false
show_swap=false
show_balance_in=false
show_balance_out=false
show_balance_in_and_out=true
show_balance=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_loss=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_loss_percent=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus_percent=true
path_button_enable=true
force_show_path_on_start=false
force_miniUI_on_start=false
font_size=8
font_color_define_green=255
font_color_define_red=16776960
font_color_define_gray=14599344
font_color_define_deep_gray=6908265
what_tab_select_on_start=1
Total_show_Nday=7
Total_show_buy_and_sell_Summary=true
Day_show_Nline=365
Day_show_line_Even_no_record=false
WEEK_show_N_line=200
WEEK_show_line_Even_no_record=false
MONTH_show_Nline=100
MONTH_show_line_Even_no_record=false
QUARTER_show_Nline=100
QUARTER_show_line_Even_no_record=false
YEAR_show_Nline=20
YEAR_show_line_Even_no_record=false
SYMBOL_click_number_goto_symbol=true
path_color_buy_line=14772545
path_color_buy_arrow=2139610
path_color_sell_line=255
path_color_sell_arrow=15631086
path_color_cancel=8421504
addon_word=_______________________________________
addon_word_1_word=
addon_word_1_X_=370
addon_word_1_Y_=0
addon_word_1_color=255
addon_word_1_font_size=8
addon_word_2_word=
addon_word_2_X_=50
addon_word_2_Y_=50
addon_word_2_color=65535
addon_word_2_font_size=20
addon_word_3_word=
addon_word_3_X_=300
addon_word_3_Y_=300
addon_word_3_color=65535
addon_word_3_font_size=30


Reviews 2
andrew_1244
706
andrew_1244 2024.10.18 20:43 
 

Does what it says. Appreciate this valuable tool as it gives me a better insight to demo and live account performance. Recommended.

404 strategy not found
568
404 strategy not found 2025.03.19 14:03 
 

What a wonderful tool. I use it to track the performance of several scalper EA's to determine several KPI's, like daily/weekly/monthly growth, % floating Drawdown, absolute floating drawdown, etc. The resulting data is used to optimize the scalpers and adjust their settings. The performance of FSS Report is just flawless. There's always something more to wish for, with any piece of software, but for the price, this tool is unbeatable.

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3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Account Performance Radar
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404 strategy not found
568
404 strategy not found 2025.03.19 14:03 
 

What a wonderful tool. I use it to track the performance of several scalper EA's to determine several KPI's, like daily/weekly/monthly growth, % floating Drawdown, absolute floating drawdown, etc. The resulting data is used to optimize the scalpers and adjust their settings. The performance of FSS Report is just flawless. There's always something more to wish for, with any piece of software, but for the price, this tool is unbeatable.

andrew_1244
706
andrew_1244 2024.10.18 20:43 
 

Does what it says. Appreciate this valuable tool as it gives me a better insight to demo and live account performance. Recommended.

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