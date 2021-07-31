FSS Report For MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 18 May 2023
- Activations: 5
FSS_Report
This is a professional report statistical indicator, which can be counted by day, week, month, quarter, year, magic and comment, and display the growth curve.
How to install:
select "File" in your MT5 client 'menu,and open the folder "MQL5\Indicators",then copy file "FSS_Report.ex5",reload MT5 and enjoy.
last update at 2023-05-18
v1.3 update info
1.fix bug about magic filter
2.fix bug about Comment filter
3.add path line
4.add func about addon work
Para List:
UI_XY_Setting=21
UI_X_default=0
UI_Y_default=21
custom_title=FSS Report
UI_reload_time_interval=5
report_time_from=0
report_time_to=0
filter_demo=____________symool, magic and c_o_m_m_e_n_t, all support comma spacing____________
symbol_setting=0
symbol_only_manual_input=
magic_only=
comment_include_text=
order_type_is_sell_or_buy=0
UI_display_and_setting=________________________
show_lots=true
show_max_lots=true
show_order_count=true
show_profit=true
show_profit_percent=true
show_buy_sell_s_count=false
show_buy_sell_s_profit=false
show_winning_probability=true
show_profit_loss_ratio=true
show_average_deal_time=true
show_commission=false
show_swap=false
show_balance_in=false
show_balance_out=false
show_balance_in_and_out=true
show_balance=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_loss=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_loss_percent=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus_percent=true
path_button_enable=true
force_show_path_on_start=false
force_miniUI_on_start=false
font_size=8
font_color_define_green=255
font_color_define_red=16776960
font_color_define_gray=14599344
font_color_define_deep_gray=6908265
what_tab_select_on_start=1
Total_show_Nday=7
Total_show_buy_and_sell_Summary=true
Day_show_Nline=365
Day_show_line_Even_no_record=false
WEEK_show_N_line=200
WEEK_show_line_Even_no_record=false
MONTH_show_Nline=100
MONTH_show_line_Even_no_record=false
QUARTER_show_Nline=100
QUARTER_show_line_Even_no_record=false
YEAR_show_Nline=20
YEAR_show_line_Even_no_record=false
SYMBOL_click_number_goto_symbol=true
path_color_buy_line=14772545
path_color_buy_arrow=2139610
path_color_sell_line=255
path_color_sell_arrow=15631086
path_color_cancel=8421504
addon_word=_______________________________________
addon_word_1_word=
addon_word_1_X_=370
addon_word_1_Y_=0
addon_word_1_color=255
addon_word_1_font_size=8
addon_word_2_word=
addon_word_2_X_=50
addon_word_2_Y_=50
addon_word_2_color=65535
addon_word_2_font_size=20
addon_word_3_word=
addon_word_3_X_=300
addon_word_3_Y_=300
addon_word_3_color=65535
addon_word_3_font_size=30
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