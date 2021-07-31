FSS Report For MT5

FSS_Report
This is a professional report statistical indicator, which can be counted by day, week, month, quarter, year, magic and comment, and display the growth curve.

How to install:

select "File" in your MT5 client 'menu,and open the folder "MQL5\Indicators",then copy file "FSS_Report.ex5",reload MT5 and enjoy.

last update at  2023-05-18

v1.3 update info 
1.fix bug about magic filter
2.fix bug about Comment filter
3.add path line
4.add func about addon work


Para List:

UI_XY_Setting=21
UI_X_default=0
UI_Y_default=21
custom_title=FSS Report
UI_reload_time_interval=5
report_time_from=0
report_time_to=0
filter_demo=____________symool, magic and c_o_m_m_e_n_t, all support comma spacing____________
symbol_setting=0
symbol_only_manual_input=
magic_only=
comment_include_text=
order_type_is_sell_or_buy=0
UI_display_and_setting=________________________
show_lots=true
show_max_lots=true
show_order_count=true
show_profit=true
show_profit_percent=true
show_buy_sell_s_count=false
show_buy_sell_s_profit=false
show_winning_probability=true
show_profit_loss_ratio=true
show_average_deal_time=true
show_commission=false
show_swap=false
show_balance_in=false
show_balance_out=false
show_balance_in_and_out=true
show_balance=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_loss=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_loss_percent=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus=true
show_maximum_profit_floating_surplus_percent=true
path_button_enable=true
force_show_path_on_start=false
force_miniUI_on_start=false
font_size=8
font_color_define_green=255
font_color_define_red=16776960
font_color_define_gray=14599344
font_color_define_deep_gray=6908265
what_tab_select_on_start=1
Total_show_Nday=7
Total_show_buy_and_sell_Summary=true
Day_show_Nline=365
Day_show_line_Even_no_record=false
WEEK_show_N_line=200
WEEK_show_line_Even_no_record=false
MONTH_show_Nline=100
MONTH_show_line_Even_no_record=false
QUARTER_show_Nline=100
QUARTER_show_line_Even_no_record=false
YEAR_show_Nline=20
YEAR_show_line_Even_no_record=false
SYMBOL_click_number_goto_symbol=true
path_color_buy_line=14772545
path_color_buy_arrow=2139610
path_color_sell_line=255
path_color_sell_arrow=15631086
path_color_cancel=8421504
addon_word=_______________________________________
addon_word_1_word=
addon_word_1_X_=370
addon_word_1_Y_=0
addon_word_1_color=255
addon_word_1_font_size=8
addon_word_2_word=
addon_word_2_X_=50
addon_word_2_Y_=50
addon_word_2_color=65535
addon_word_2_font_size=20
addon_word_3_word=
addon_word_3_X_=300
addon_word_3_Y_=300
addon_word_3_color=65535
addon_word_3_font_size=30

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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.32 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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FSS Report
Bao Ying Huang
5 (2)
Utilities
This is a professional report statistical indicator, which can be counted by day, week, month, quarter, year, magic and comment, and display the growth curve. install: select "File" in your MT4 client,and open the folder "MQL4\indicators",then copy file "FSS_Report.ex4",reload MT4 and enjoy. Para List: UI_XY_Setting=21 UI_X_default=0 UI_Y_default=21 custom_title=FSS Report UI_reload_time_interval=5 report_time_from=0 report_time_to=0 filter_demo=____________symool, magic and comment, all supp
MTCommander
Bao Ying Huang
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MTCommander - MT4 Manual Trading Panel and Trade Management Assistant ============================================================ Short Market Description ============================================================ MTCommander is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders open, close, protect and manage positions directly from the chart. The panel includes one-click market execution, pending order tools, partial close tools, break-even stop loss, trailing stop l
Account Performance Radar
Bao Ying Huang
Utilities
Account Performance Radar - MT4 Account Analytics Indicator ============================================================ Short Market Description ============================================================ Account Performance Radar is a MetaTrader 4 indicator for reviewing historical account performance, risk quality and trading behavior in a visual radar dashboard. It converts closed trade history into two radar views and a central trading overview. The indicator focuses on profitability,
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Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.09.29 17:12 
 

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Bao Ying Huang
487
Reply from developer Bao Ying Huang 2023.05.18 14:05
bug has fixed.thanks.
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