UtilitarianPlatform
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Utilitarian Platform is designed to quickly open a position with established orders, as well as the ability to automatically hedge or shift an order to close a position when losses are stopped. Automatic Increase of a profit taking order when hedging a position. It is possible to enable the automatic increase of the corridor when hedging a position.
There is a built-in panel for placing orders to open positions.
The order size, step tracking are established in paras.
There is a built-in panel for placing orders to open positions.
The order size, step tracking are established in paras.