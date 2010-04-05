UtilitarianPlatform

The Utilitarian Platform is designed to quickly open a position with established orders, as well as the ability to automatically hedge or shift an order to close a position when losses are stopped. Automatic Increase of a profit taking order when hedging a position. It is possible to enable the automatic increase of the corridor when hedging a position.

There is a built-in panel for placing orders to open positions.

The order size, step tracking are established in paras.
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Aleksey Luppey
Experts
The Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of $ 20. it is possible to enable automatic lot increase (calculated from the result of the last transaction.) The expert is working around the clock in fully automatic mode. The expert showed good results on the history of the EURUSD H1 pair. You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs parameter. it is recommended to use from 5
Emcs
Aleksey Luppey
Experts
Multi-currency trading expert, trades on four currency pairs at once, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY. recommended initial deposit, only $ 100. It is possible to enable Martingale, and set the auto lot increase. The aggressive trading option increases the number of open positions. You can reduce the number of currency pairs involved. the minimum size for calculation in paragraphs is recommended to be set from 90 to 150 if you have any questions please contact us https://www.mql5.com/ru/
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