RiskPad Risk and Lot Calculator

  • Utilities
  • Denis Kulikov
    Denis Kulikov

    Denis Kulikov

    • MetaTrader 5 tools developer at  Freelance
    • Russia
    • 168
    A practicing trader and developer of MetaTrader 5 utilities. I build my tools for myself first — straight from real trading: the things I kept missing at the terminal in day-to-day work.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 15
Size every trade to an exact risk in seconds — then open it with one click.

RiskPad puts three lines on your chart: Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit. You drag them where you plan to trade, and the panel instantly shows the exact lot for the risk you chose, the money you lose at the stop, the money you make at the take, the reward-to-risk, the required margin and the current spread. When it looks right, one click sends the order with SL and TP already attached.

No more lot math on a calculator. No more "I risked more than I meant to." You set your risk once, and RiskPad sizes every trade to it — on forex, metals, indices and crypto alike.

What you get
- Exact risk-based lot: a percent of balance/equity, or a fixed amount — computed by the MT5 engine.
- Three draggable lines (Entry / Stop / Take), pinned to price across every timeframe.
- A live panel: lot, loss, profit, R:R, margin and spread — recalculated as you drag.
- Automatic direction: Stop below price is a Buy, above is a Sell. No toggles to remember.
- Start distances in percent of price, so the lot is correct on gold and indices, not only forex points.
- Market or Limit entry with the order type chosen for you — Limit on a pullback, Stop on a breakout.
- One click to trade, with an optional Yes/No confirmation and duplicate-order protection.
- Detailed alerts over Sound, Alert, phone Push and Telegram — every event and channel toggled on its own, with your account number, the close reason (manual / SL / TP / EA / stop-out) and the net result.
- Bilingual interface (English / Russian), light and dark themes, adjustable corner, font and colours.

Honest by design
RiskPad is a tool for discipline and speed — not a signal service and not an auto-trader. It does not predict the market and makes no profit claims. It simply makes sure you risk exactly what you decided, on every trade.

Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 only — RiskPad is an MQL5 product and does not run on MetaTrader 4.
- Enable the AlgoTrading button (RiskPad places orders).
- Try it on a demo account first; the free version runs in the Strategy Tester.

Questions and support: via the comments and messages on this product page.

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5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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