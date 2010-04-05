RiskPad Risk and Lot Calculator

Size every trade to an exact risk in seconds — then open it with one click.





RiskPad puts three lines on your chart: Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit. You drag them where you plan to trade, and the panel instantly shows the exact lot for the risk you chose, the money you lose at the stop, the money you make at the take, the reward-to-risk, the required margin and the current spread. When it looks right, one click sends the order with SL and TP already attached.





No more lot math on a calculator. No more "I risked more than I meant to." You set your risk once, and RiskPad sizes every trade to it — on forex, metals, indices and crypto alike.





What you get

- Exact risk-based lot: a percent of balance/equity, or a fixed amount — computed by the MT5 engine.

- Three draggable lines (Entry / Stop / Take), pinned to price across every timeframe.

- A live panel: lot, loss, profit, R:R, margin and spread — recalculated as you drag.

- Automatic direction: Stop below price is a Buy, above is a Sell. No toggles to remember.

- Start distances in percent of price, so the lot is correct on gold and indices, not only forex points.

- Market or Limit entry with the order type chosen for you — Limit on a pullback, Stop on a breakout.

- One click to trade, with an optional Yes/No confirmation and duplicate-order protection.

- Detailed alerts over Sound, Alert, phone Push and Telegram — every event and channel toggled on its own, with your account number, the close reason (manual / SL / TP / EA / stop-out) and the net result.

- Bilingual interface (English / Russian), light and dark themes, adjustable corner, font and colours.





Honest by design

RiskPad is a tool for discipline and speed — not a signal service and not an auto-trader. It does not predict the market and makes no profit claims. It simply makes sure you risk exactly what you decided, on every trade.





Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 only — RiskPad is an MQL5 product and does not run on MetaTrader 4.

- Enable the AlgoTrading button (RiskPad places orders).

- Try it on a demo account first; the free version runs in the Strategy Tester.





Questions and support: via the comments and messages on this product page.



