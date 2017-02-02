Murray Math Levels several oktavs for MT5

5

This indicator calculates and displays Murrey Math Lines on the chart.

This MT5 version is similar to the МТ4 version:

It allows you to plot up to 4 octaves, inclusive, using data from different time frames, which enables you to assess the correlation between trends and investment horizons of different lengths. In contrast to the МТ4 version, this one automatically selects an algorithm to search for the base for range calculation.

You can get the values of the levels by using the iCustom() function;

Each octave has 13 levels. 4 octaves have 52 indicator buffers in total.

  • Buffer 0 corresponds to the value of the +2/8 level of the octave with index P0
  • ...
  • Buffer 12 corresponds to the value of the -2/8 level of the octave with index P0
  • ...
  • Buffer 13 corresponds to the value of the +2/8 level of the octave with index P1
  • ...
  • Buffer 25 corresponds to the value of the -2/8 level of the octave with index P1
  • ...
  • and so on...
  • Buffer 52 corresponds to the value of the -2/8 level of the octave with index P3

It produces the results on historical data. A publicly available free version with modifications introduced by different authors, draws the results on history as calculated on the current bar, which prevents it from being used for accurate analysis of the price movement in the past and complicates determination of the possible direction of the price at the current price range.

There are versions that show values based on history but I don't know how accurate they are.

To simplify the operation of the indicator, the number of bars of history is limited - the BarsCNT parameter, default is 150 bars.

You can study the historic behavior of the indicator in the manual mode by using the StepBack parameter, which allows to plot the required number of indicator values starting with the specified bar.

Attention! This version of the indicator features an improved selection of ranges for plotting octaves.

By default, the indicator is configured for intraday trading with lines drawn over the hourly range, which allows you to properly use it for all intrahour ranges. If it is necessary to use the indicator on higher time frames, the current chart time frame will be selected automatically. Alternatively, you can manually set the desired time frame for drawing octaves, being higher than the current chart time frame.</s2>

Please modify the default parameters only if you know exactly what you are doing. The default parameters should be optimal for most trading strategies.

Reviews 1
kenchuks
67
kenchuks 2018.01.04 02:35 
 

Excellent product. I am happy with the performance, though I only use it to locate extreme levels. It does an excellent job at that!

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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlux Footprint Orderflow
Simon Draxler
Indicators
OrderFlux – Order Flow and Footprint Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OrderFlux is a professional order flow and footprint indicator for MetaTrader 5. It opens up each individual candle and reveals what is happening inside: traded volume at every price level, separated into aggressive buyers and sellers. From this tick data, a complete Footprint Chart is built in real time, including Delta, Imbalance, Volume Profile, and Market Profile . A standard chart only shows Open, High, Low, and Close. That is
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Demark Trend Lines several time frames
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
The indicator draws trend lines based on Thomas Demark algorithm. It draws lines from different timeframes on one chart. The timeframes can be higher than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, on which the indicator is used. The indicator considers breakthrough qualifiers (if the conditions are met, an additional symbol appears in the place of the breakthrough) and draws approximate targets (target line above/below the current prices) according to Demark algorithm. Recommended timeframes for t
Murray Math Levels several oktavs
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
This indicator calculates and displays Murrey Math Lines on the chart.  The differences from the free version: It allows you to plot up to 4 octaves, inclusive (this restriction has to do with the limit imposed on the number of indicator buffers in МТ4), using data from different time frames, which enables you to assess the correlation between trends and investment horizons of different lengths. It produces the results on historical data. A publicly available free version with modifications intr
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
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kenchuks
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kenchuks 2018.01.04 02:35 
 

Excellent product. I am happy with the performance, though I only use it to locate extreme levels. It does an excellent job at that!

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