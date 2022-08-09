ROBOS indicator V4.0 What's new

Robos Indicator

The ROBOS indicator is a multi timeframe oscillator that targets the overbought and oversoldregions of a price chart, a signal is indicated by the two lines crossing, compatible with all tradable instruments









Latest Release

The latest release is the version 4.0

What's new in version 4.0?





download demo on link below

https://rubdfx.com/robos-indicator-version-4-0-what-s-new





Update premium indicator on link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69199







Features

#1. Extreme oversold and overbought levels

ROBOS version 4.0 comes with cool new feature , the ability to target only extreme overbought & oversold prices , The new version also gives you the option to allow only extreme overbought or oversold signal alerts

These increased volume are indicated by Extreme Oversold & Extreme Overbought









In the picture ' I.V ' is represents Increased volume





How to setup up O.B & O.S levels

Install Robos indicator Open ROBOS Indicator onto an empty chart and select any pair that you wish to trade Pick a Timeframe & Mode: you must pick a timeframe and Mode which provide clear and smooth entry signals on the line crossing Identify Critical Points Identify the points on the Indicator which appear to have increased volume or the ones which appear to be the highest





Example below: CL Brent Oil M15









Draw a horizontal line on the critical points













Try to pick at least two points , and draw a horizontal just a short distance from the crossing of the lines ,enough to touch all points

This will get the average of the critical points : Next you can get/copy the value of the horizontal line





Get the value of the horizontal line









Open Robos Indicator Settings









Enable Alerts

Enable Overbought & Oversold Alert = true;

Add horizontal line value to the Overbought & Oversold levels

Oversold level + = 0.6489 Overbought level - = - 0.6489

Note the overbought level should be set to negative( Add a negative sign " - " before adding the horizontal line value)

This will now enable the indicator to send notifications when the price has been extremely Oversold and Overbought

You can turn off the Overbought and Oversold Alerts notifications by setting the " Overbought and Oversold Alerts " to false

This will not affect normal indicator functionality





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Setting the levels will add horizontal lines to the indicator so that you can visually see , all other alerts will still work fine with this feature turned off



















