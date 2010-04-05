Viking Profit Calculator

A simple Utilitie/Indicator that will show Profit in percentacge and actual for the following;

Today Total profit for the day.

The past 4 days.

The current Week

and For the current Month.





Total Live Current Profit/Loss is also displayed.





Please refer to the images that have been attached.

If any further help is requred regarding setting the Indicator up or sugestions for further updates please send an email over to oskarqscac@gmail.com and I'll be happy to help.





