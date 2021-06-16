VolumesWithMedia
- Indicators
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Jonathan PereiraComo Desenvolvedor de Sistemas dedicado e apaixonado, adoro me aventurar no mundo da programação, tanto profissionalmente quanto em meu tempo livre. Dominando Java, Python e MQL5, minha experiência se estende a outras áreas, como SQL, bancos de dados relacionais e não relacionais, PySpark, Hadoop
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 July 2021
Volume is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, however there is a variation that is even more useful than Volume alone: the Moving Average of Volume.
It is nothing more than a moving average applied to the popular Volume indicator.
As the name says, Volume + MA serves to display the transacted volume (purchases and sales executed) of a certain financial asset at a given point of time together with the moving average of that same volume over time.
What is it for?
With the Volume + MA indicator you can easily identify:
The transaction volume of any traded asset
The trend of traded volume
Price trend breaks
Disruptions of supports and resistances
The indicator you created is too perfect. Thank you so much. But I have one small favor to ask. I would like to see 100 or 200 trading volumes to reduce the resources of my computer. Or I would like to be able to set the volume for as many candles as I want. Thank you very much.