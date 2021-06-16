VolumesWithMedia

Volume is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, however there is a variation that is even more useful than Volume alone: the Moving Average of Volume.





It is nothing more than a moving average applied to the popular Volume indicator.





As the name says, Volume + MA serves to display the transacted volume (purchases and sales executed) of a certain financial asset at a given point of time together with the moving average of that same volume over time.





What is it for?

With the Volume + MA indicator you can easily identify:





The transaction volume of any traded asset

The trend of traded volume

Price trend breaks

Disruptions of supports and resistances