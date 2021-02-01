HiLoActivator

Hi-Lo is an indicator whose purpose is to more precisely assist the trends of a given asset - thus indicating the possible best time to buy or sell.





What is Hi-lo?





Hi-Lo is a term derived from English, where Hi is linked to the word High and Lo to the word Low. It is a trend indicator used to assess asset trading in the financial market.





Therefore, its use is given to identify whether a particular asset is showing an upward or downward trend in value. In this way, Hi-Lo Activator can be translated as an indicator of ups and downs.





How it works ?





Hi-lo works by means of a graphical presentation, the purpose of which is to try to indicate the trends of both appreciation and devaluation of a certain asset.

Thus, in the graphical analysis, the indicator is presented by two lines, where the upward trend is illustrated in green and the downward trend in red. In this sense, only one line is presented at a time.





This line will be below or above the asset, therefore following the possible trend at that moment. When the bottom line is displayed, a buy signal is sent by the indicator, as it is believed that the price may be showing signs of appreciation. On the other hand, when the top line is displayed, a sell signal is sent, as it is believed that the trend of that asset is devaluing.