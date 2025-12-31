Smart Flow Bands

How the Sell Signal Works

1. Bollinger Band condition

  • The current candle must close at or above the Upper Bollinger Band.

  • This signals potential overbought conditions.

2. OBV confirmation (On Balance Volume)

  • OBV must be falling → OBV_now < OBV_prev .

  • Stronger confirmation: OBV decreasing for 2–3 consecutive bars.

  • This shows that buying pressure is weakening.

3. ATR filter (Average True Range)

  • Current ATR must be below its moving average (e.g., ATR_now < ATR_SMA(14) * 1.2 ).

  • Purpose: avoid entering sells when the market is too volatile (false breakouts).

4. Price action confirmation (optional but recommended)

  • A bearish candle forms after the Upper BB touch.

  • Example: candle closes lower than the middle of the previous bar or below the Bollinger middle line.

  • This adds price confirmation to the signal.

✅ If all the above are true → Sell signal is generated.

Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP)

  • Stop Loss (SL):

    • Above the Upper Bollinger Band by + 0.5 * ATR

    • Or above the recent swing high (safer option).

  • Take Profit (TP):

    • TP1: Middle Bollinger Band (partial exit).

    • TP2: Lower Bollinger Band

    • Or use fixed Risk:Reward (e.g., 1:1.5 or 1:2).

  • Dynamic Exit Rule:

    • Exit early if price closes above Middle BB (invalidates sell).

    • Exit if OBV turns upward (OBV_now > OBV_prev → money flow back to buying).

Risk Management

  • Risk 1–2% max per trade.

  • Limit to 1 trade per timeframe per day to avoid overtrading.

  • Avoid trading during major economic news.

When NOT to sell

  • ATR is above filter level ( ATR_now > ATR_SMA * 1.2 ).

  • OBV not declining.

  • Candle closes above Upper BB again (breakout continuation).

Pseudo-Code Logic

if (Close >= BB.upper) and (OBV_now < OBV_prev) and (ATR_now < ATR_SMA * 1.2) and (BearishConfirmationCandle) then signal = SELL SL = max(UpperBB + 0.5*ATR, lastSwingHigh + buffer) TP1 = BB.middle TP2 = BB.lower end if

Practical Notes

  • Best timeframes: H1, H4, Daily (stronger signals).

  • Scalping (M1–M15) works but has more noise.

  • Always backtest & demo test before real money use.


