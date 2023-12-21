RSD Force

Operating Principle:

The "RSDForce" merges trading volume analysis and price movements to provide valuable market insights. Here's how it works:

  • Volume and Price Analysis: The indicator examines the trading volume (quantity of traded assets) and price variations over time.
  • Market Force Calculation: It calculates a value that reflects the market's 'force', indicating whether the price trend is strong and based on substantial trading volume.
  • Simple Visualization: The result is displayed as a line on a chart, making interpretation and decision-making easier.

Input Parameters:

The "RSDForce" comes with adjustable parameters to fit your needs:

  • Force Period: Defines the time interval for analysis.
  • Moving Average Method: Choose among different methods for calculating the moving average.
  • Applied Price: Determines which price (open, close, etc.) is used in calculations.
  • Applied Volume: Choose between tick volume or actual volume.
  • Standard Deviation Period: Adjusts the indicator's sensitivity to price variations.
  • Weight of Price and Volume: Balances the importance of price and volume in the calculations.


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Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
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Volume is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, however there is a variation that is even more useful than Volume alone: the Moving Average of Volume. It is nothing more than a moving average applied to the popular Volume indicator. As the name says, Volume + MA serves to display the transacted volume (purchases and sales executed) of a certain financial asset at a given point of time together with the moving average of that same volume over time. What is it for? With the Volume + M
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The "ZScore Quantum Edge" is based on an advanced algorithm that combines volume analysis and price movement, providing a clear and accurate representation of market trends. Key Features: In-Depth Trend Analysis : The indicator uses a configurable period for trend analysis, allowing traders to adjust the indicator's sensitivity according to their trading strategies. Data Smoothing : With an adjustable range for data smoothing, the "ZScore Quantum Edge" offers a clearer view of the market, minimi
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