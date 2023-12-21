RSD Force
- Indicators
-
Jonathan PereiraComo Desenvolvedor de Sistemas dedicado e apaixonado, adoro me aventurar no mundo da programação, tanto profissionalmente quanto em meu tempo livre. Dominando Java, Python e MQL5, minha experiência se estende a outras áreas, como SQL, bancos de dados relacionais e não relacionais, PySpark, Hadoop
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 15
Operating Principle:
The "RSDForce" merges trading volume analysis and price movements to provide valuable market insights. Here's how it works:
- Volume and Price Analysis: The indicator examines the trading volume (quantity of traded assets) and price variations over time.
- Market Force Calculation: It calculates a value that reflects the market's 'force', indicating whether the price trend is strong and based on substantial trading volume.
- Simple Visualization: The result is displayed as a line on a chart, making interpretation and decision-making easier.
Input Parameters:
The "RSDForce" comes with adjustable parameters to fit your needs:
- Force Period: Defines the time interval for analysis.
- Moving Average Method: Choose among different methods for calculating the moving average.
- Applied Price: Determines which price (open, close, etc.) is used in calculations.
- Applied Volume: Choose between tick volume or actual volume.
- Standard Deviation Period: Adjusts the indicator's sensitivity to price variations.
- Weight of Price and Volume: Balances the importance of price and volume in the calculations.