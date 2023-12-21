ZScore Quantum Edge
- Indicators
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Jonathan PereiraComo Desenvolvedor de Sistemas dedicado e apaixonado, adoro me aventurar no mundo da programação, tanto profissionalmente quanto em meu tempo livre. Dominando Java, Python e MQL5, minha experiência se estende a outras áreas, como SQL, bancos de dados relacionais e não relacionais, PySpark, Hadoop
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The "ZScore Quantum Edge" is based on an advanced algorithm that combines volume analysis and price movement, providing a clear and accurate representation of market trends.
Key Features:
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In-Depth Trend Analysis: The indicator uses a configurable period for trend analysis, allowing traders to adjust the indicator's sensitivity according to their trading strategies.
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Data Smoothing: With an adjustable range for data smoothing, the "ZScore Quantum Edge" offers a clearer view of the market, minimizing noise and highlighting real trends.