ZScore Quantum Edge

The "ZScore Quantum Edge" is based on an advanced algorithm that combines volume analysis and price movement, providing a clear and accurate representation of market trends.

Key Features:

  • In-Depth Trend Analysis: The indicator uses a configurable period for trend analysis, allowing traders to adjust the indicator's sensitivity according to their trading strategies.

  • Data Smoothing: With an adjustable range for data smoothing, the "ZScore Quantum Edge" offers a clearer view of the market, minimizing noise and highlighting real trends.


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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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Hi-Lo is an indicator whose purpose is to more precisely assist the trends of a given asset - thus indicating the possible best time to buy or sell. What is Hi-lo? Hi-Lo is a term derived from English, where Hi is linked to the word High and Lo to the word Low. It is a trend indicator used to assess asset trading in the financial market. Therefore, its use is given to identify whether a particular asset is showing an upward or downward trend in value. In this way, Hi-Lo Activator can be tran
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Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
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Volume is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, however there is a variation that is even more useful than Volume alone: the Moving Average of Volume. It is nothing more than a moving average applied to the popular Volume indicator. As the name says, Volume + MA serves to display the transacted volume (purchases and sales executed) of a certain financial asset at a given point of time together with the moving average of that same volume over time. What is it for? With the Volume + M
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RSD Force
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Operating Principle: The "RSDForce" merges trading volume analysis and price movements to provide valuable market insights. Here's how it works: Volume and Price Analysis : The indicator examines the trading volume (quantity of traded assets) and price variations over time. Market Force Calculation : It calculates a value that reflects the market's 'force', indicating whether the price trend is strong and based on substantial trading volume. Simple Visualization : The result is displayed as a li
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