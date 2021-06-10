Orders copier MultiMT4

Fast and relible, low CPU usage, optimized code.
Can copy from single master to few clients or from few masters to single client.
Do not affect to other EAs or manual trading, just specific magics orders.
Can use few methods of lots size for copying trades.

And a lot of other features.

Thanks for using!

Installation:

  • Master -> Client(s). Install copier for every terminal at a single chart.
  • Few Masters -> Client. Install copier for every master terminal at a single chart. Install client copier at same charts as masters total count.

Settings:

General settings (for Master and Client):

  • Working mode (Master/Slave/Off).
  • Suffix for instruments.
  • Prefix for instruments.

Master settings:

  • Orders magic numbers list (use separator ";", if empty = use all magics).

Client settings:

  • Master account number.
  • Lots managing (Lots multiplier / Fixed lot / Lots per 1000$ balance).
  • Minimum lot size (0=off).
  • Maximum lot size (0=off).
  • Martingale ratio. Uses to multiply lot size for the next order after the previous order. loss. (0=off).
  • Reverse trades (true/false)  - turn BUY orders to SELL and vise versa. 
  • Timeout to copy new trades, seconds (0=off).
  • Copy for better price (0=off). Could be good for scalping mode with small targets.
  • Copy pending orders (true/false).
  • StopLoss type (Master SL/ Custom SL, points/ Ignore SL). If to set Ignore SL then SL could be changed manually.
  • TakeProfit type (Master TP/ Custom TP, points/ Ignore TP). If to set Ignore TP then TP could be changed manually.
  • Trades operations (Open and Close/ Open only/ Close only).
  • Close by total profit, %. 0=off.
  • Close by total loss, %. 0=off.
  • Mapping symbols (example: GOLD=XAUUSD; SILVER=XAUGUSD). Do not write suffixes and prefixes here.
  • Specify pairs to copy (all pairs/ selected pairs/ ignored pairs). Use ";" to separate pairs.
  • Client Magic number. Please use different magic number for each client chart if you need to copy trades from few masters accounts to a single client account.
  • Color scheme (for Black/White background chart).


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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Johannes G J Geerlings
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Johannes G J Geerlings 2022.03.11 13:33 
 

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