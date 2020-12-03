ZigZagus Parabolicus

5
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their origin.

Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working.

But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation.

The features of this ZigZag are:
  • Fast calculation, regardless of the period. Therefore, the gain in speed is especially felt at higher periods.
  • Two parameters instead of three: the period of parabolic regression and the coefficient of increase in the value of the standard deviation (the width of the parabolic channel)
  • High adaptability to flat and trend
For the convenience of operating the indicator, a new intuitive interface has been developed, also designed for screens with touch control.

A simple test strategy with displaying the Balance chart and displaying deals on the screen is also implemented.

  • Green circle - Buy.
  • Red circle - Sell.

Opening price strictly in the center of the circle, taking into account the spread

This strategy opens a sell trade if the newly formed parabolic channel "looks" down and the price crosses the upper border of the channel, and to buy if it is up and the price crosses the lower border of the channel. The spread is calculated based on the average spread of the last 2000 ticks.

If this indicator is in demand, the strategies will expand.

I do not recommend using this indicator in the mode:
  • Max bars in chart: = unlimited. 
Because the calculation becomes very slow and the work becomes uncomfortable.

Please report any errors you find, they will be promptly eliminated.

In the future, a button will be added to Auto adjust the best parameters.




Reviews 3
autovolk
847
autovolk 2020.12.07 14:32 
 

Установил , тестирую ,пока все нравится. Если добавть сигналы будет супер.

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Bernhard Schweigert
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
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Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Channels are saved when the time
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This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
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BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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A useful and convenient tool for traders when analyzing and making decisions. Peculiarity The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm . The gain in the speed of calculating the polynomial and its value of the standard deviation in comparison with classical algorithms reaches several thousand times. Also, this indicator includes a Strategy Tester with a clear visualization of transactions, an equity chart and simultaneous calculation and display of the following data in the form of
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BeeXXI Corporation
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This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
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BeeXXI Corporation
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This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes. The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own. This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width).
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BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
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BeeXXI Corporation
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Drawing Studio — a simple tool for drawing vector elements right on your chart, helping you see what the eye alone can't. Trend lines, channels, parabolas, Fibonacci levels and a ruler — everything is drawn on a high-performance canvas with true anti-aliasing, not as standard terminal objects. The result is speed, cleanliness and beauty: thin, smooth lines instead of jagged "staircase" edges, and a chart that never gets cluttered with dozens of objects. Drawing tools Trend line Parabola Linear c
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benny12
350
benny12 2026.02.05 06:29 
 

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BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2026.02.05 19:58
Thank you very much!
[Deleted] 2020.12.07 17:17 
 

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autovolk
847
autovolk 2020.12.07 14:32 
 

Установил , тестирую ,пока все нравится. Если добавть сигналы будет супер.

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