ZigZagus Parabolicus
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 14 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working.
But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation.
- Fast calculation, regardless of the period. Therefore, the gain in speed is especially felt at higher periods.
- Two parameters instead of three: the period of parabolic regression and the coefficient of increase in the value of the standard deviation (the width of the parabolic channel)
- High adaptability to flat and trend
A simple test strategy with displaying the Balance chart and displaying deals on the screen is also implemented.
- Green circle - Buy.
- Red circle - Sell.
Opening price strictly in the center of the circle, taking into account the spread
- Max bars in chart: = unlimited.
In the future, a button will be added to Auto adjust the best parameters.
Установил , тестирую ,пока все нравится. Если добавть сигналы будет супер.