Channel Studio

Channel Studio — you draw it, the EA trades it

Two tools in one: a full vector markup editor right on the chart, and a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that trades what you have drawn.

You are not fitting parameters and not trusting a black box. You mark up the chart the way you already do by eye, and the EA takes over execution only: it waits for the touch, opens the trade, trails the stop along your curve and reverses by a rule described in advance.

All graphics are drawn on a canvas rather than with terminal objects: lines are smooth, nothing flickers and nothing slows down even with hundreds of elements.

The price grows as the product matures

It is 30 USD now. Every 10 purchases the price goes up by 10 USD, up to a ceiling of 90 USD.

The reason is simple: whoever buys a new product buys it without a single review and effectively takes the author at his word. That is a risk, and the early price is what pays for it. As the product collects reviews and updates the risk goes away, and the price catches up with what it is worth.

What you can draw

  • Line — through two points, extended to the right.
  • Parabola — through three points. The main tool: real trends are almost never straight.
  • Linear channel — two points set the direction, the third sets the width.
  • Parabolic channel 2+2, 3+1, 3+3 — see below.
  • Rectangle — a zone, a consolidation area.
  • Fibonacci levels — nine levels, with a separate family of projections.
  • Measure tool — price, percent, bar count and time between two points.

Plus a built-in canvas chart, light and dark themes, and a colour and thickness palette for every element.

Three kinds of parabolic channel

The difference is how much freedom you give each boundary.

2+2 — four points: the first and the third lie on one boundary, the second and the fourth on the other. Both boundaries are strictly parallel and share the same curvature, and the fit is solved across all four points at once. Use it when both boundaries are clearly visible but neither runs through three obvious extremes.

3+1 — the first three points fix one boundary rigidly, the fourth simply offsets a second boundary parallel to it. Use it when one side of the channel is clearly marked by three touches while the opposite side is only hinted at by one.

3+3 — six points, two independent parabolas. The boundaries are not parallel: the channel may widen or converge. The most flexible option, and the most demanding on your markup. Note that a converging channel has a point where its boundaries cross, and trading near it is unsafe — the EA has a width guard for exactly this case.

Channel projections

The 2 button in the channel submenu adds four lines outside it. Think of it this way: the centre of the channel is level 0, the boundaries are 1 and −1. What gets added is levels 2 and −2 dashed, and 3 and −3 solid.

Level 3 sits exactly one channel width away from the boundary — it is a copy of the channel placed alongside it, and level 2 is that copy's centre line. This is the observation the whole thing was built around: after breaking out of the channel, price often reaches level 2, returns to boundary 1, and only then goes on to level 3.

The trade marker

Select a line, a parabola, a channel or a Fibonacci and press the purple diamond button. On a channel, markers appear on both boundaries at once — each with its own trade.

  • the diamond — the entry price. It slides along the curve; hold Shift to move it vertically, setting the entry offset from the boundary (on a channel, no further than half the channel width);
  • the green handle — take profit, the red one — stop loss. The side the green handle is on sets the direction: drag it across the line and the trade flips;
  • the hollow diamond on the right — the expiry. The levels end there: up to that point the trade waits for price, beyond it it does not. Drag it to the right edge for no expiry at all;
  • in the marker submenu: delete, BUY/SELL, volume slider.

The key difference from ordinary orders: take profit and stop loss are not horizontal lines but parallels of your curve. On a parabola that gives you a trailing stop following its bend, with nothing to configure.

An open position is labelled right at the marker: the result in points and in account currency. A translucent ball with an arrow marks the actual entry, so the gap between intent and execution is visible.

Keyboard

Shift is the only modifier in the whole tool. Without it the diamond slides along the curve; with it, across: on a channel that sets the entry offset from the boundary, on Fibonacci levels it hops from one level to the next.

Digits 0…8 pick a tool: line, parabola, linear channel, channels 2+2, 3+1, 3+3, rectangle, Fibonacci levels, measure. N starts a new element of the selected type — the same as clicking the menu icon, without taking your hand off the keyboard.

Markers on Fibonacci levels

Here the level plays the part of the boundary: the diamond sits on one of the nine and snaps between them when dragged with Shift — there are no positions in between, the levels themselves are what you trade. The default is 0.618.

The direction is not asked for: the impulse is set by the order of the two points, and a retracement is traded with the impulse. Target and stop stay ordinary handles; there is no built-in logic on Fibonacci — the markup is yours to trade.

A selected marker shows where price sits on the ladder right now, for example now 0.552. A Fibonacci is drawn once the retracement has already started, and that number tells you whether it is still going deeper or has already turned.

EA mode

The EA button appears in the marker submenu once the channel has its projections switched on — without levels 2 and 3 the logic has nothing to lean on.

In this mode the marker stops being a single order and becomes a small trading system. The entry is always at the channel boundary, and the direction is decided by where price came from:

  • came from inside the channel (from level 0) — trade inwards: target at the opposite boundary, stop at level 3;
  • came back from outside (from level 2) — trade outwards: target at level 3, stop at the opposite boundary.

Target and stop always sit exactly one channel width from the boundary, on opposite sides. The breakout–return–reversal sequence then falls out on its own: once price has been outside the channel and come back, the direction changes and the EA flips the trade.

The logic is drawn on the chart: three dashed arrows form a zigzag showing the path 1 → 2 → 1 → 3.

A single channel holds no more than one position at a time. An opposing one is closed; a same-direction one is not opened at all.

Input parameters

Parameter What it does
Fill 0..1 Fill transparency. Zero switches the fill off entirely.
Max lot The ceiling of the volume slider. Also a safeguard: a marker will never place more than this.
TP/SL mode Virtual — the EA holds the stops and the server knows nothing about them. Real — they sit on the server and protect the position even if the terminal is closed, but they have to be trailed continuously as the curve moves.
Magic number The tag on the EA's trades.
Slippage Allowed slippage, in points.
Level tolerance How close counts as reaching a level, in fractions of the channel half-width. An exact touch may never happen.
Min channel width Blocks trading in a channel narrower than this many spreads. Zero disables the check.

Recommendations

Start on a demo account with the minimum lot. The EA executes your markup literally; a mistake in the markup becomes a mistake in money.

Draw the channel on the timeframe you intend to trade. The marker remembers it and does its maths on that timeframe's bars, so you can watch from any other one — but it is you who makes the markup meaningful.

Do not lower Min channel width without a reason. Three spreads is already not much.

Several channels of different scale on the same instrument work together and do not interfere with each other: each has its own position.

A hedging account is preferable. On a netting account the positions of different markers merge into one and tracking drifts apart — the EA warns about this in the journal.

Closing a trade by hand does not switch the marker off — it keeps waiting for the next touch. To stop it, remove the marker or turn EA mode off.

EA mode has a built-in trading guard. If the channel is too narrow, or the spread has widened so much that the width is under three spreads, no trade is opened.

About the strategy tester

Drawing cannot be tested in the tester. The event model there is stripped down: the EA gets no mouse and no chart events, so there is no way to draw a channel or place a marker inside a test. All of that works on a live chart only.

To pass the Market's automated validation, which requires an Expert Advisor to perform trading operations, the EA builds its own markup when running in the tester: a horizontal linear channel over the range of recent bars, with two markers in EA mode. This is not the product's strategy — it is a primitive stub for validation. The value of the tool is in your markup, not in it.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Gennady Sergienko
19811
Gennady Sergienko 2026.07.28 10:14 
 

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BeeXXI Corporation
15718
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2026.07.29 00:30
Thank you very much, Gennady!
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