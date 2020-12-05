ZigZagus Parabolicus MT4

This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their inception.

Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working.

But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation.

The features of this ZigZag are:
  • Fast calculation, regardless of the period. Therefore, the gain in speed is especially felt at higher periods.
  • Two parameters instead of three: the period of parabolic regression and the coefficient of increase in the value of the standard deviation (the width of the parabolic channel)
  • High adaptability to flat and trend
For the convenience of operating the indicator, a new intuitive interface has been developed, also designed for screens with touch control.

The simplest test strategy with displaying the Balance chart and displaying deals on the screen is also implemented. Green circle - Buy. Red circle - Sell. The price is strictly in the center of the circle.
This strategy opens a sell trade if the newly formed parabolic channel "looks" down, and a buy trade if up. The spread is taken into account based on the last spread when the indicator was loaded.

If this indicator is in demand, the strategies will expand.

Please report any errors you find, they will be promptly eliminated.

In the future, a button will be added to Auto adjust the best parameters.



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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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