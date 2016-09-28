SRB Grid

4.53

SRB Grid is a grid trading Expert Advisor, which uses standard indicators Stochastic, Rsi, BBands for entries.

  1. Set_Name - the name of the set file
  2. TypeTrades - Expert Advisor operation mode
  3. MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value
  4. MinLeverage - minimum leverage filter
  5. MagicNumber - unique ID for the EA's orders
  6. Slippage - slippage in points
  7. AutoMMBalance - automated money management. Example: BaseLotSize = 0.01, and AutoMMBalance = 1000, with a deposit of 5000$ the lot of the first order will be 0.05
  8. ExecutionPoint - minimum distance in points between orders
  9. BasketTakeProfit - take profit in points
  10. TypeTakeProfit - take profit calculation method
  11. AutoBE_Level - the order starting with which take profit will be set to the breakeven level
  12. BasketStopLoss - stop loss for a series of orders in points from the last open order
  13. MaximumBuyLevels, MaximumSellLevels - maximum number of Buy and Sell orders
  14. StopDrawDownMoney,StopDrawDownMarginPercent- drawdown, reaching which opening new orders is prohibited
  15. TypeMultiplier - type of order multiplier
  16. Working_NewBar - the option of opening new orders at the close of a bar of a selected period
  17. Multiplier_Base - basic multiplier for orders
  18. Multiplier_2,Multiplier_16 - multiplier for orders 2-16, if = 0 the multiplier will be equal to 1
  19. Multiplier_N - multiplier for orders 17... 100
  20. TP_1 - TP_16 - take profit for a series of orders, in which there are 1 to 16 orders, if = 0 then BasketTakeProfit
  21. TP_N - take profit for a series of orders, in which there are 17 to 100 orders
  22. ADD_ExecutionPoint - points to add to LevelExecution
  23. ADD_LevelExecution - the order starting with which ADD_ExecutionPoint will be added
  24. ADD_TP - points to add to BasketTakeProfit
  25. ADD_TPLevel - the order starting with which ADD_TP will be added
  26. SRB indicator settings - settings of indicators Stochastic, Rsi, BBands
  27. Scheduler - time manager to open first orders in the grid
  28. EAComment - a comment to the EA's orders
  29. InfoPanel - show info panel on the chart
  30. ActivityInfoPanelMin - the period of panel activity
  31. iPrint - add logs
  32. TypeWork - EA operation mode: by ticks or by timer. Multi-currency settings are effective if TypeTrades = CurrencyControl - EA copies with the same MagicNumber. The EA in the CurrencyControl mode does not trade, it only manages other instances in the strategy tester.
  33. MaxSymbols - maximum amount of traded instruments
  34. CurrencyBlocking - block trading for a selected currency in multiple pairs at a time
  35. DD_Money - drawdown in the deposit currency, after which opening new grids will be disabled
  36. DD_Percent - drawdown percentage, after which opening new grids will be disabled
  37. DD_Blocking - the option of blocking opening of new orders if DD_Money DD_Percent triggers
  38. DD_Email - send email messages if DD_Money DD_Percent triggers
Do not use the Expert Advisor on real accounts without setting the parameters and testing it on a demo account.
Reviews 51
Krit Namdee
18
Krit Namdee 2022.02.08 13:21 
 

I've been using this for many years on real account EURUSD . still works fine. Very good EA, Thang you

vjankovic
14
vjankovic 2022.02.07 22:24 
 

thank you

moke357
84
moke357 2021.12.09 04:30 
 

I have never seen a better EA than this. It will show its true value by reducing the risk and operating it for a long period of time. It's easy to handle and can be used with just a few parameter changes from the defaults. The recommended margin is $ 40,000 to $ 50,000 for 0.01 lots, but using a cent account solves the funding problem. The currency is GBP / USD.

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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
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5 (1)
Experts
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Trend Catcher Exp
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
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3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Viktor Kulyandin
366
Viktor Kulyandin 2025.02.12 02:43 
 

На демо счёте две недели работал хорошо. Запустил на реальном счёте и начались необъяснимые вещи, ТР стал выставлять при продаже выше чем цена и наоборот, отключил его от греха подальше....

Могу приложить скрины.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fayral
24
fayral 2022.07.07 17:41 
 

MT5 için de uyarlanmalı. MT5 sürümünü de bekliyoruz. Benim içim MT4 de en verimli vaz geçilmez program

23858748
14
23858748 2022.02.19 10:41 
 

Yesterday, the price hit TP twice, but the transaction did not close. I tried to close manually I was not allowed to. It said the market was closed. It was about 10 p.m. This applies to all GBPUSD and USDCAD pairs. Until yesterday, everything worked ok

Krit Namdee
18
Krit Namdee 2022.02.08 13:21 
 

I've been using this for many years on real account EURUSD . still works fine. Very good EA, Thang you

vjankovic
14
vjankovic 2022.02.07 22:24 
 

thank you

moke357
84
moke357 2021.12.09 04:30 
 

I have never seen a better EA than this. It will show its true value by reducing the risk and operating it for a long period of time. It's easy to handle and can be used with just a few parameter changes from the defaults. The recommended margin is $ 40,000 to $ 50,000 for 0.01 lots, but using a cent account solves the funding problem. The currency is GBP / USD.

goldkkim
435
goldkkim 2021.11.24 01:26 
 

Amazing EA. Second day on demo, great profit %.

TheBestTrader
24
TheBestTrader 2021.08.15 16:00 
 

Con una adecuada configuración y gestión de capital, BUEN EA. ERROR PARA CORREGIR, si minuto de inicio es mayor que minuto de parada, NO OPERA. Si minuto de inicio es menor que minuto de parada opera correctamente. Gracias

Mohammad Islam
62
Mohammad Islam 2021.06.08 03:18 
 

Potential Gold Trading EA, I tried in real account which is in my VPS, cant attach, give no error to journal to fix it, pls let me if any work around. Thanks

Babak Alamdar
5632
Babak Alamdar 2020.12.12 19:02 
 

Good EA! nice development!

Andrei Toader Micu
638
Andrei Toader Micu 2020.06.20 21:40 
 

Large DD in June 2020

Jurijs Toropovs
188
Jurijs Toropovs 2020.01.28 20:39 
 

Проверил в тестере стратегий мне понравилось как торгует ,есть фильры входа можно настроить на свой темперамент ,поставил на центовый счет пару eurjpy.

Спасибо!

Md Alamgir Hossain
28
Md Alamgir Hossain 2020.01.09 10:14 
 

All Function Is Ok But Need Trailing Stop Function.

So Please Add Trailing Stop Function.

Farshidsaraji
14
Farshidsaraji 2019.11.16 12:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yuriy Suslov
364
Yuriy Suslov 2019.10.29 11:14 
 

Отличный советник на усреднении с широкими настройками, Спасибо!

Forex Trader
50
Forex Trader 2019.07.24 15:53 
 

Hello , someone can give an example about this option .... ( BasketTakeProfit = Price breakeven )

thanks

Alik
513
Alik 2019.07.23 09:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Todd Williams
1704
Todd Williams 2019.07.19 01:09 
 

With the right settings, this grid system is safer and more profitable than a certain $400+ grid system in the top 10. Very surprised.

Tommi Lepanen
314
Tommi Lepanen 2019.03.14 14:15 
 

Very good EA. Fine adjustability. Work with all the currencies I have experimented with.

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