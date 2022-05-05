Forex Glean2
- Experts
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Samuel PeterHello,
I am a Forex enthusiast and have developed a Forex Adviser named Forex Glean.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The expert is based upon price action. It uses small lots as tester trades at first before trading for big lots. The spread should not be more than 3 pips for better results. It is a profitable EA you can try it in a demo account or in strategy tester and check it for yourself. I have not locked it for demo account or strategy testing. It needs to be online 24 hours. It is fully automated and needs no manual intervention. Simple strategy with good results and profitable EA. This version is for GBPUSD pair and gets best result with H1 timeframe.