Asmani Pro

3.58

ONE OF THE MOST SAFE AND POPULAR EAs !!


*  Low Risk / Consistent Profit EA.

* Works on EURUSD and EURJPY on M15 Timeframe only.

* Capital requirement :

Minimum : $300

Ideal : $1000 

MUST : Please go through following blogs before Back Testing or Using the EA

1)    General Strategy of Asmani Pro

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725758

2)    Inputs explained in detail for Asmani Pro 21.3

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725759

3)    Backtesing for Asmani

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725755

4)    Profit and Risk Analysis of Asmani Pro

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725756

5)    FAQ for Asmani 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725757

Attention : Backtest Images shown below, are based on 99.9% data from 1st January 2015.....

If you are using data with lower precision than 99.9%, then the results may vary !!



Reviews 128
Allan Butler
488
Allan Butler 2020.04.10 01:43 
 

Without a doubt, this is the best EA I have ever had. I have used both paid and free and they are both outstanding

I have been using it for 12 months and it is exceptional.

Good work

ANDREI IVANUSHKIN
303
ANDREI IVANUSHKIN 2020.02.14 06:24 
 

40% в месяц последнее обновление

Ovied
1327
Ovied 2019.12.30 22:15 
 

Author is still around. EA is excellent. Still using on my live account. Only using AUD/NZD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD pairs.

**** Simply one of the best EAs on this market*****

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Filter:
Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 10:24 
 

★☆☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评4星级。需要风控。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆☆★

Bidhan A Patel
1065
Bidhan A Patel 2021.07.10 21:44 
 

It's a waste of money, don't buy, you will see few trades in profit but then 1 big losing trade will blow up your account or you will see a big drop in the account balance, there is no protection at all, coder recommend TP so tight but SL is way too far, all smart trader knows there will be a losing trade no matter how good trader you are or how good your ROBOT is, and this is the problem with this EA, it will never catch up that lost amount with small TP level.

Oleg Fursa
578
Oleg Fursa 2021.05.29 14:07 
 

Депо слит.

Christopher Austin
162
Christopher Austin 2021.03.04 21:46 
 

Great EA but does require manual intervention at times. Back test and don't be greedy and it's a solid EA. Only concern is that the developer seems to have stopped servicing this EA and responding to clients who purchased it.

Erik Reznar
223
Erik Reznar 2020.07.30 19:12 
 

dont buy it!

Alexkod
121
Alexkod 2020.06.07 20:21 
 

За полгода использования на трех парах итоговый минус, хотя поначалу шел бодрячком. Но в апреле-мае всю прибыль как корова слизала, и еще ушел в глубокий минус. Пришлось отключить.

danielshang
492
danielshang 2020.04.27 02:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Butler
488
Allan Butler 2020.04.10 01:43 
 

Without a doubt, this is the best EA I have ever had. I have used both paid and free and they are both outstanding

I have been using it for 12 months and it is exceptional.

Good work

ANDREI IVANUSHKIN
303
ANDREI IVANUSHKIN 2020.02.14 06:24 
 

40% в месяц последнее обновление

Tamer Mohamed
969
Tamer Mohamed 2020.02.13 05:46 
 

Didn't survive the current trend for EURUSD, nearly all the profits are gone now and back to ZERO.

guille.ernest
19
guille.ernest 2020.02.12 18:49 
 

No free updates for this product, he need an update and lacks to be a great EA. Updates are sold through another channel at an additional cost. If this change i will change my review.

Ovied
1327
Ovied 2019.12.30 22:15 
 

Author is still around. EA is excellent. Still using on my live account. Only using AUD/NZD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD pairs.

**** Simply one of the best EAs on this market*****

Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2019.12.22 11:34 
 

The author disappeared, no more support, therefore this only can be 0 stars (I gave one since 0 stars are obviously not possible). Don't buy...

Johannes Petrus Berbee
370
Johannes Petrus Berbee 2019.11.17 06:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jing Zhang
171
Jing Zhang 2019.11.11 07:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2019.11.05 08:52 
 

Strategy is quite risky. If there are stop loss and recovery mode is very good. 3 Stars

chukynax
19
chukynax 2019.10.11 14:02 
 

Использовал в течении 3 месяцев, очень маленькая прибыль...Нахождение в минусе 95% времени (( не советую

Oliver Christopher Gostling
520
Oliver Christopher Gostling 2019.09.27 17:59 
 

Great EA been running profitably for months now, and has paid back it's market price many times over.

fxloot
211
fxloot 2019.09.19 05:31 
 

best ea ever

FXAdvanced
519
FXAdvanced 2019.09.05 12:09 
 

unfortunately I can't rate this EA with 0 stars because this crappy EA does not even deserve one star. Super dangerous grid (and yes it is a grid based system as it opens several positions if the trend goes against an opened trade, just because they're not set to a fixed entry price doesn't mean it's not a grid!), super small gains (10 pips per trade) vs. essentially unlimited DD, no responsible stop losses, often opens positions against strong trends, etc.

I could go on and on but trust me this piece of shit EA does not even deserve one star and the author has disappeared and is nowhere to be seen...

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