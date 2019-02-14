Asmani Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 23.0
- Updated: 9 March 2020
- Activations: 10
ONE OF THE MOST SAFE AND POPULAR EAs !!
* Low Risk / Consistent Profit EA.
* Works on EURUSD and EURJPY on M15 Timeframe only.
* Capital requirement :
Minimum : $300
Ideal : $1000
MUST : Please go through following blogs before Back Testing or Using the EA
1) General Strategy of Asmani Pro
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725758
2) Inputs explained in detail for Asmani Pro 21.3
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725759
3) Backtesing for Asmani
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725755
4) Profit and Risk Analysis of Asmani Pro
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725756
5) FAQ for Asmani
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725757
Attention : Backtest Images shown below, are based on 99.9% data from 1st January 2015.....
If you are using data with lower precision than 99.9%, then the results may vary !!
Without a doubt, this is the best EA I have ever had. I have used both paid and free and they are both outstanding
I have been using it for 12 months and it is exceptional.
Good work