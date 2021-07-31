The Runner Expert Adviser

This expert is best when running on GBPUSD M30 and is designed to give consistent mid/long term revenues. It doesn't use any dangerous strategies as martingale or grid trading.

All orders are protected by a stoploss and the money management feature allows to protect the account balance. This expert also includes a sophisticated

time management system to target best times to trade. This EA is not a scalper and will be less affected by slippages and spreads from brokers. It will trade less

than a scalper but will bring more profits per trade on the long run giving nice annual returns. The targeted strategy is to use several pairs to permit higher trading rate.

The positions are held generally for less than 12 hours with a mean holding time of 5.5 hours. In a 10 last years backtesting the account balance grows around 1000x

from the initial balance (from 1000$ to 1M$) with a 10% Risk set file (provided - GBPUSD-M30-HighRisk). 


Beginning at version 2.00, dynamic SL and trailing parameters can be calculated using the ATR. ATR Adaptative trailing is also implemented at this revision.


The default configuration (for GBPUSD-M30) is using 5% Risk and is giving around 85x return over the 10 last years backtesting. The new version 1.5 offer a smoother progression

curve with a max balance DD of 8%.


Note here that past performance is no guarantee of future results.


Supported pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD and GBPUSD at M30.

Other pairs are under tests and will be added very soon.


====================================

==> Last 5 at this price . Next price 149$.

====================================


MT4 version here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67627?source=Site+Market+MT4+Expert+New+Rating004#description


Documentation and set files here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/poido2020/blog


PARAMETERS:

MONEY MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

See manual for settings descriptions about this section


TRAILING MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

See manual for settings descriptions about this section


TIME MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS (GMT)

See manual for settings descriptions about this section


SIGNALS MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

See manual for settings descriptions about this section


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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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The Runner Expert Advisor
Dominic Poirier
Experts
This expert is best when running on GBPUSD M30 and is designed to give consistent mid/long term revenues. It doesn't use any dangerous strategies as martingale or grid trading. All orders are protected by a stoploss and the money management feature allows to protect the account balance. This expert also includes a  time management system to target best times to trade. This EA is not a scalper and will be less affected by slippages and spreads from brokers. It will trade less than a scalper but w
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