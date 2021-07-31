The Runner Expert Adviser

This expert is best when running on GBPUSD M30 and is designed to give consistent mid/long term revenues. It doesn't use any dangerous strategies as martingale or grid trading.

All orders are protected by a stoploss and the money management feature allows to protect the account balance. This expert also includes a sophisticated

time management system to target best times to trade. This EA is not a scalper and will be less affected by slippages and spreads from brokers. It will trade less

than a scalper but will bring more profits per trade on the long run giving nice annual returns. The targeted strategy is to use several pairs to permit higher trading rate.

The positions are held generally for less than 12 hours with a mean holding time of 5.5 hours. In a 10 last years backtesting the account balance grows around 1000x

from the initial balance (from 1000$ to 1M$) with a 10% Risk set file (provided - GBPUSD-M30-HighRisk).





Beginning at version 2.00, dynamic SL and trailing parameters can be calculated using the ATR. ATR Adaptative trailing is also implemented at this revision.





The default configuration (for GBPUSD-M30) is using 5% Risk and is giving around 85x return over the 10 last years backtesting. The new version 1.5 offer a smoother progression

curve with a max balance DD of 8%.





Note here that past performance is no guarantee of future results.





Supported pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD and GBPUSD at M30.

Other pairs are under tests and will be added very soon.





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==> Last 5 at this price . Next price 149$.

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MT4 version here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67627?source=Site+Market+MT4+Expert+New+Rating004#description





Documentation and set files here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/poido2020/blog





PARAMETERS:

MONEY MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

See manual for settings descriptions about this section





TRAILING MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

See manual for settings descriptions about this section





TIME MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS (GMT)

See manual for settings descriptions about this section





SIGNALS MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

See manual for settings descriptions about this section



