Hi Low Levels Last Day

The free version of the Hi Low Last Day indicator.

The Hi Low Levels Last Day indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day.

The ability to change the color of the lines is available.

Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day indicator, in which additional indicator features are available:

  • Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day
  • Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week
  • Sound alert when crossing max. and min. levels
  • Selecting an arbitrary audio file for any levels
  • Writing to the notification event log
  • Advanced adjustment of level lines (length, width, style, color)
  • ATR calculation


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
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The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
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Hi Low Last Day MT4
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The  Hi Low Last Day ( Hi Lo Last Day )  indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day and the second trading day,  as well as the minimum and maximum of last week . There are many trading strategies on the daily levels. This indicator is indispensable when using such trading strategies. In fact, everything is simple in trading, you just need to understand and accept it for yourself. There is only price!!! What is price? This is the level on the chart. The level is the price that the
Hi Low Last Day
Igor Vishnevskii
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The Hi Low Last Day ( Hi Lo Last Day ) indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day and the second trading day, as well as the minimum and maximum of last week . There are many trading strategies on the daily levels. This indicator is indispensable when using such trading strategies. In fact, everything is simple in trading, you just need to understand and accept it for yourself. There is only price!!! What is price? This is the level on the chart. The level is the price that the buy
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